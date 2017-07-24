SA Team Announced For World Champs

SA Team Announced For World Champs24 Jul 2017
A 24-member national team has been announced by Athletics South Africa for the IAAF World Championships in London, England, to be held from 4-13 August, 2017. – IAAF.org
The team, which consists of 18 men and six women, includes all four of South Africa’s medallists from last year’s Olympic Games.
World and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk will double in the 200m and 400m, while Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will be taking on the 800m.
“We believe this is one of our strongest teams ever selected for the IAAF World Championships, and we are confident they will return home with a bag full of medals,” said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.
Among the big names not included in the squad, are Olympians Henricho Bruintjies and Dominique Scott-Efurd.
MEN
100m: Thando Roto, Akani Simbine
200m: Clarence Munyai, Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk
400m: Pieter Conradie, Wayde van Niekerk
10,000m: Stephen Mokoka
Marathon: Lusapho April, Desmond Mokgobu, Sibusiso Nzima
WOMEN
100m: Carina Horn
800m: Caster Semenya
Marathon: Jenna Challenor, Mapaseka Makhanya
The IAAF World Championships take place in London, England, to be held from 4-13 August 2017.
