SA Team Announced For World Champs

A 24-member national team has been announced by Athletics South Africa for the IAAF World Championships in London, England, to be held from 4-13 August, 2017.



The team, which consists of 18 men and six women, includes all four of South Africa’s medallists from last year’s Olympic Games.

World and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk will double in the 200m and 400m, while Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will be taking on the 800m.

“We believe this is one of our strongest teams ever selected for the IAAF World Championships, and we are confident they will return home with a bag full of medals,” said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.

Among the big names not included in the squad, are Olympians Henricho Bruintjies and Dominique Scott-Efurd.

MEN

100m: Thando Roto, Akani Simbine

200m: Clarence Munyai, Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk

400m: Pieter Conradie, Wayde van Niekerk

10,000m: Stephen Mokoka

Marathon: Lusapho April, Desmond Mokgobu, Sibusiso Nzima



WOMEN

100m: Carina Horn

800m: Caster Semenya

Marathon: Jenna Challenor, Mapaseka Makhanya

