SA Marathon Champ Breaks Tape, But Not Red Tape

Anele Dlamini and Danette Smith were crowned with national titles on Sunday after winning the ASA Marathon Championships incorporating the Durban City Marathon this weekend. However, Dlamini wasn’t the first to cross the finish line.

Raphael Segodi thought he had the SA Marathon Champs in the bag as he sprinted towards and crossed the finish line in first position. What he didn’t realise, was that a slight error earlier on in the race cost him the championship win.

‘While Raphael Segodi broke the tape first after an impressive gun-to-tape performance, he was disqualified for a license rule violation as he did not have the front number on his vest.’ – according to Athletics South Africa’s Facebook page.

Segodi was strong from the outset, and ultimately led the race from start to finish. At the start however, Segodi fell and the person who helped him get up pulled his race number off his shirt. He ran the entire race holding his race number but was stripped of the title based on a technicality.

“Someone tried to help me and they pulled off my licence by mistake,” said Segodi after the race.

Central Gauteng Athletics team management later filed an appeal, but the decision was upheld and Anele Dlamini was crowned national champion over the 42km distance, and finished four minutes slower in a time of 2:22:23. Danette Smith took the national women’s title with a comfortable victory in 2:54:59

All’s fair in love and ASA rules? In this case, we’re not so sure…

