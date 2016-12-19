Plaatjies Takes Top Spot At Fairview Attakwas Trail Run

On Saturday, 17 December, Ettiene Plaatjies, claimed his second Fairview Attakwas Trail Extreme title in the event’s second year.

In the women’s race, Danette Smith set a blistering pace and led from start to finish on the 29km route. Frank Smuts and Marle van Zyl won the 7.5km trail mini titles.

Starting at Saffraan River, the 29km route profile underplayed the difficulty of the trail run. The old wagon trail through the Attakwaskloof is packed with steep climbs and even steeper descents made more intense by the loose rocky surfaces.

The defending champion, Plaatjies, lead the field out of the Saffraan River farmlands with John April close behind him. The pair stayed together until water point one at the top of the climb into the Attakwaskloof. Once April dropped back; Plaatjies upped his pace, as he attempted to break the two-hour mark.

Plaatjies eventually crossed the finish line close to the completing the challenge he had set for himself, stopping the clock on two hours and one minute. John April hung onto second, despite struggling through the final kilometres of the race, while Johnny Young claimed the final men’s podium position by out sprinting Niel Swanepoel.

Smith was never challenged in the women’s race cruising to victory by over 45 minutes. Christine Coppinger was the second woman to cross the finish line, while Beatrice de Klerk and Ilze Cordier finished together in third place.

Selected Results: Fairview Attakwas Trail Results

Trail Extreme

Men’s:

1. Ettiene Plaatjies (02:01:00)

2. John April (02:17:30)

3. Johnny Young (02:20:13)

Women’s:

1. Danette Smith (02:32:06)

2. Christine Coppinger (03:18:08)

3. Beatrice de Klerk & Ilze Cordier (03:23:58)

Trail Mini

Men’s:

1. Frank Smuts (00:44:07)

2. Herlo Visagie (00:48:00)

3. Robert King (00:55:32)

Women’s:

1. Marle van Zyl (00:59:31)

2. Melissa Lucas (01:05:21)

3. Kristina Mylo (01:07:59)