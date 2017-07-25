Pienaar’s Mandela Dream May Ignite Cape Town Marathon

Former Bok captain Francois Pienaar’s dream of a Mandela flame to start the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon may become reality after dramatic press conference. – By Mike Finch

Chairman of the organising committee for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon – inspirational former Bok captain Francois Pienaar – has always had a dream of lighting a torch – using the candle that burns inside Nelson Mandela’s Robben Island cell – to start Africa’s most prestigious marathon. On Tuesday he got one step closer in an unscripted moment of drama at the end of an official race press conference.

Pienaar, who along with running legend Elana Meyer, has been pivotal in establishing the Cape Town Marathon as an IAAF Gold Status event this year, was the last to speak at the end of a press conference that announced route changes and a list of elite athletes lined up for this year’s race on 17 September.

“I have always had this dream of lighting a torch from the candle that is always lit inside Nelson Mandela’s cell on Robben Island, and then carrying that torch across to the mainland to start the race,” Pienaar said in his closing address. “Maybe one day we can make that happen.”

As Pienaar continued, JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee for Safety & Security and Social Services for Cape Town City, put up his hand in the front row and told Pienaar: “Maybe we can make that happen this year.”

Pienaar quickly become emotional and took some time to respond while the rest of the gathering clapped loudly, much to the delight of the organising committee. Pienaar and former president Mandela had a close relationship in the build-up to the 1995 Rugby World Cup and presented Mandela with a Springbok jersey during the World Cup victory celebrations.

“Francois has had this dream, along with most of us on the organising committee, since we became involved with this race four years ago,” Race Director Janet Welham said. “Now we have to figure out how it will actually work.”

Welham suggested that the flame would be carried across to the mainland from Robben Island by boat on the morning of the race but that final logistics would still need to discussed.

On Tuesday, organisers announced a number of changes to the race including a new route direction to ensure a faster, flatter second half. A number of tight corners have been removed from the course to improve times. The race was granted IAAF Gold Label status in 2017, the highest ranking for an IAAF affiliated race. Last year, Asefa Negewo of Ethiopia ran the fastest marathon on South African soil at the event clocking 2:08.41 but organisers are hoping that the new course will further improve the winning time and help the women break 2:30. The women’s record of 2:30.20 is held by Kenya’s Isabella Ochichi.

Almost 9000 of the 10 000 entries have already been received with just over 50 days to go before race day. Go to www.sanlamcapetownmarathon.com for more details and to enter.