Marathon World Record Attempt Set for September

Eliud Kipchoge will race the flat, fast course in Berlin, where the current mark was established. – By Erin Strout

The fastest marathoner in history doesn’t own the official world record, but Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya hopes to change that on September 24 at the Berlin Marathon, he announced on Thursday.

Kipchoge, the 2016 Olympic marathon gold medalist, ran 2:00:25 in May during the Nike Breaking2 experiment. That effort wasn’t record-eligible because of some of the tactics used, such as a rotating crew of pacesetters. But if his health and fitness hold, breaking the official world record of 2:02:57, set by Dennis Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, should be well within his reach.

Prior to the Breaking2 attempt, which took place in Monza, Italy, Kipchoge, 32, missed the mark by eight seconds at the 2016 London Marathon, finishing in 2:03:05. He’s raced at Berlin several times, too, including in 2015, when he won the race in 2:04:00 with the insoles of his Nikes slipping and flapping outside of the shoes.

“I was very close to breaking the two-hour barrier in Monza,” Kipchoge said, in a written statement. “Now I believe the BMW Berlin Marathon is the perfect venue for attacking the official world record.”