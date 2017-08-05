Manyonga, Samaai Leap To Glory For Team SA

South Africa bagged long jump gold and bronze through Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai at the World Championships in London on Saturday. – By Mark Etheridge, SASCOC

Manyonga grabbed gold with a best of 8.48m with his second jump while Samaai’s 8.32 got bronze for South Africa with his final attempt.

It was the first two medals for South Africa on day two of competition.

Manyonga has now gone one better after getting silver at the Rio Olympics in Brazil last year and completed a remarkable turn-around after being down and out, and all but written off, after a major drug problem a few years back.

The former world junior champion opened his account with a huge jump on Saturday night but was red-flagged for being 5cm over the board.

He also closed his campaign with a huge leap but with another red-flag when the gold medal was already his.