Comrades Qualifiers Cut-Off Date

On Sunday, 4 June 2017, thousands of runners who have qualified will take to the start line of the 92nd Comrades Marathon.

Athletes who have not yet submitted their qualifying details to the CMA, need to do so as soon as possible. The total number of runners who have qualified to date is 14538, and runners are requested to urgently submit their club name, license number and qualifying details by no later than 2 May 2017.

This can be done via email, online through the Comrades website or by calling the CMA IT & Entries Team at Comrades House on 033 897 8650. No late submissions will be considered.

Entry statistics for the 2017 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

South Africa: 19586

International: 1408

Rest of Africa: 443

Male Entrants: 16825

Female Entrants: 4608

Novice Entrants: 6588

Green Numbers: 2800

For more information, visit www.comrades.com.