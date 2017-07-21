Catch Team SA Racing Tonight!

Team South Africa will be out in full force tonight at the Monaco IAAF Diamond League meeting. Don’t miss it!

Wayde van Niekerk – together with Caster Semenya, Akani Simbine (who will be racing Usain Bolt), and Dominique Scott – is among the top South African runners set to compete against the world’s best athletes, at the IAAF Diamond League meeting, which will held in Monaco tonight.

“The year started off positively for me, and I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m in surprisingly great shape; now I need to maintain it and not let it slip away from me,” said Van Niekerk, at a press conference held on Thursday.

“I can definitely imagine running 42 (seconds). Last year, at the age of 24, I managed to run a 43.03, so it’s definitely something I’m aiming for. I want to improve my time. It’s bound to happen – at the right race, in the perfect moment, I’m sure it will happen,” said Van Niekerk, when a reporter asked him if he has an obsession with breaking the 43-second barrier.

On coming out of his shell and changing his racing personality: “I’m going to go out and showcase who I am. I don’t need to change who I am to become more favourable.”

Friday Race Schedule

400m Men:

Wayde Van Niekerk – 20:25

800m Women:

Caster Semenya – 20:35

3 000m Women:

Dominique Scott – 21:15

100m Men:

Akani Simbine (vs Usain Bolt) – 21:35

Catch all the live action on SuperSport 7, from 19:45 on Friday, 21 July.