Catch Team SA In Action At World Champs!

On Friday, 4 August, the 2017 World Championships in Athletics will begin in London, showcasing the world’s best athletes. Don’t miss a minute of the action.

FRIDAY, 4 AUGUST

10 000m: Stephen Mokoka

Final: Friday, 4 August (22:20)

SATURDAY, 5 AUGUST

100m: Akani Simbine, Thando Roto (and Bolt)

Heats: Friday, 4 August (20:00 & 21:20)

Semi-Final: Saturday, 5 August (20:05)

Final: Saturday, 5 August (22:45)

SUNDAY, 6 AUGUST

Marathon: April Lusapho, Sibusiso Nzima, Desmond Mokgobu

Final: Sunday, 6 August (11:55)

Marathon: Mapaseka Makhanya, Jenna Challenor

Final: Sunday, 5 August (15:00)

100m: Carina Horn

Heat: Saturday, 5 August (12:45)

Semi-Final: Sunday, 6 August (20:10)

Final: Sunday, 6 August (22:50)

MONDAY, 7 AUGUST

1 500m: Caster Semenya

Heat: Friday, 4 August (20:35)

Semi-Final: Saturday, 5 August (20:35)

Final: Monday, 7 August (22:50)

TUESDAY, 8 AUGUST

400m: Wayde van Niekerk, Pieter Conradie

Heat: Saturday, 5 August (11:45),

Semi-Final: Sunday, 6 August (20:40)

Final: Tuesday, 8 August (22:50)

THURSDAY, 10 AUGUST

200m: Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk, Clarence Munyai

Heats: Monday, 7 August (19:30), Tuesday, 8 August (20:30)

Semi-Final: Wednesday, 9 August (21:55)

Final: Thursday, 10 August (22:50)

FRIDAY, 11 AUGUST

200m: Justine Palframan

Heat: Tuesday, 8 August (20:30)

Semi-Final: Thursday, 10 August (22:05)

Final: Friday, 11 August (22:50)

SUNDAY, 13 AUGUST

800m: Caster Semenya, Gena Lofstrand

Heat: Thursday, 10 August (20:25)

Semi-Final: Friday, 11 August (20:35)

Final: Sunday, 13 August (21:10)

4x400m relay: Justine Palframan, Gena Lofstrand, Ariane Nel, Zoe Engler, Caster Semenya, Wenda Nel

Heat: Saturday, 12 August (12:20)

Final: Sunday, 13 August (21:55)



** Schedule times were correct at time of publishing. These are South African times. For more information, visit http://www.iaafworldchampionships.com/.