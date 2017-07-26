Cape Town Marathon 2017 – Official Route

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place on Sunday, 17 September 2017 and the organisers have tweaked the route to make it faster and flatter, ideal to get your PB.

The route this year has been slightly modified to make it even faster, by eliminating several turns, thereby giving both local and international athletes the chance to chase record times. Pacers, introduced last year, will again play an integral role in enabling runners to achieve record-breaking times.

“We have a race for every fitness level and look forward to record-breaking participation this year,” says Janet Welham (Race Director). The races for the weekend festival include the 12-km and 22-km Sanlam Cape Town Peace Trail Runs, the Sanlam Cape Town 10km Peace Run and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (42.2-km). Over 9 000 entries for the marathon have already been received, so runners are encouraged to enter to avoid disappointment as the capacity target is set at 10 000.

The marathon’s IAAF Gold Label status has seen the elite field fill up quickly, as local and international runners aim to be part of this road race. To be eligible, elite runners need to have achieved Gold Label times in the 36 months prior to the race date of 17 September 2017.

If the marathon is not your cup of tea, there is a festival of running taking place over the weekend.

Dates Happenings Friday, 15th September 2017 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon EXPO & Race Registration at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront Saturday, 16th September 2017 RACE DAY – Sanlam Cape Town Trail Runs – 22km & 12km; Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Fun Run 4.2km, EXPO & Race Registration at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront Sunday, 17th September 2017 RACE DAY – Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and 10km Peace Run; beer garden, supporter zone, fancy dress, prize-giving & celebrations at Green Point A Track

To enter and for more details visit www.sanlamcapetownmarathon.com.

Entries close at midnight on 20th August 2017, or when the maximum entry limit has been reached.

ROUTE ELEVATION

Max slope: +7.9%; -7.8%

Highest point is 46m above sea level (Orange Street)

Lowest point is 2m above sea level (Liesbeek Parkway – next to river)

For more information, visit http://www.capetownmarathon.com.