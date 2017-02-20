Calitz and Munnik Wrap-Up Tankwa Trail Titles

AJ Calitz completed a clean sweep of the 2017 Tankwa Trail’s stages with victory on stage three on Sunday. Bicycling’s Alana Jane Munnik meanwhile finished second on the final stage, but did more than enough to seal the women’s title when she beat Yolande de Villiers by fifty four minutes on Saturday’s second stage.

The 23km final stage featured some of the Tankwa Trail’s best singletrack. The Koue Bokkeveld weather also played along, to provide a fitting end to the race, for the third stage and the runners enjoyed the mildest day of the 2017 event.

Jonathan van Wyk, who had been in third place on the solo men’s general classification standings overnight, set the early pace and led the field through the first five kilometres. But once Calitz, Endi Angelo Pegado and the leading men’s team of J.C. Visser and Mauritz Jansen van Rensburg upped their pace and moved to the front of the field van Wyk began to drop back.

Heading into the first climb of the day only Visser and Jansen van Rensburg could maintain Calitz’s pace. The climb was exceptionally steep and reduced all but the leading runners to a slow run.

Calitz kept a steady pace and soon established a comfortable lead and finished in a time of 01:39:16, completing his perfect showing at the Tankwa Trail.

Reflecting on the three days Calitz said: “Amazing, just culminating in a beautiful day on some new tracks I haven’t run before, which is fabulous.” Jokingly he added: “I’ve actually got a bit of post-race depression already. Tomorrow is back to the grind and training, so this is as good as it gets.”

One runner who is probably keen on returning home from her Koue Bokkeveld adventures is stage three solo women’s category winner Yolande de Villiers. She managed to pip the women’s champion, Munnik, to the line for the second time in three stages; but her disastrous day on Saturday meant she would return to Oudtshoorn with another second position overall.

Munnik’s consistency across the three days paid off as she claimed the Tankwa Trail title. Though predominantly an ultra-trail runner, Munnik enjoyed the challenge of the relatively short stages. “I really tried to push the pace today and keep up with Yolande. It was nice to challenge myself to run faster than I usually would” she concluded.

In the mixed category there was no surprise as Landie and Christiaan Greyling completed their clean sweep of Tankwa Trek stages, while Jana Trojan and Tracy Forbes, and Visser and Jansen van Rensburg did the same in the women’s and men’s team categories.

Selected General Classification Results:

GC after Stage 3 | Solo Men:

AJ Calitz 6:53:54 Endi Angelo Pegado 7:35:21 (+41:27) Jonathan van Wyk 8:20:10 (+1:26:16)

GC after Stage 3 | Solo Women:

Alana Jane Munnik 9:04:50 Yolande de Villiers 9:53:04 (+48:14) Erika Fourie 11:14:49 (2:09:59)

GC after Stage 3 | Men’s Teams:

Team Soul Running – J.C. Visser & Mauritz Jansen van Rensburg 7:36:08 Click Foundation – Adriaan Louw Heyns & Riaan Potgieter 8:31:33 (+55:25) Series Yorkshire – Rob Williamson & Jakob Volmoer 8:34:07 (+57:59)

GC after Stage 3 | Women’s Teams:

Partners in Crime – Jana Trojan & Tracy Forbes 9:12:50 Jolly Dolphins – Ilse Nel & Marizanne Neethling 10:15:52 (+1:03:02) Kaleo 1 – Mariette van Dyk & Anneke Janse van Rensburg 13:08:23 (+3:55:33)

GC after Stage 3 | Mixed Teams:

Solomon/Garmin – Landie Greyling & Christiaan Greyling 7:54:22 Rock Kestrels – Karoline Hanks & Filippo Faralla 8:49:13 (+54:51) Bonny and Clyde – Murray Anderson & Tania Anderson 10:15:01 (+2:20:39)

For more information, visit www.tankwatrail.co.za.