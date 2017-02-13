Another SA Indoor Record For Olympian Dominique Scott-Efurd

Hot on the heels of her national indoor 3000-metre record, SA’s Dominique Scott-Efurd raced to her second record in the space of two weeks. – By Mark Etheridge

The Rio Olympian (10,000m) placed sixth in a time of 4min 28.47sec at the Millrose Games in New York as Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won in a meeting record 4:19.89. The former Capetonian, now based in the US after completing her college studies, was three seconds quicker than her previous mark of 4:31.57 run a year ago, also in the States.

Scott-Efurd’s result will be most encouraging in her burgeoning professional track career.

‘It was an honour to be invited to compete in the prestigious Wanamaker Mile, the highlight event of the Millrose Games at the Armory in New York.’ said Scott-Efurd.

‘I must say that being more of a 5000m/10000m athlete, it was a little intimidating to step down to a shorter and quicker event competing against athletes who specialise in that distance. I made it my goal “to compete”. I didn’t want to focus on the clock but rather just compete. Having only one other race under my belt this season and not much speed work I knew I’m not sharp yet, but I’m stronger than I’ve ever been before. I focused on using my strength to get me through the race.’

The weekend race puts a wrap on Scott-Efurd’s indoor season. ‘Unfortunately that’s now come to an end and I’ll go into a training block before racing one or two road races as a tune up for the outdoor season.

‘After running to PR’s in two races this indoor season I’m very excited to see what the outdoor season has in store.’

RW Editor, Mike Finch, recently caught up with Dominique for a quick ‘One Lap, One Question’ session during her time in South Africa.

Article originally published on the SASCOC website.