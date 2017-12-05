15 Epic Images From Ultra-Trail Cape Town!

This weekend’s Ultra-Trail Cape Town was a showdown of trail running legends. Here are some of our favourite pictures from the race. – Images by Xavier Briel



Hundreds of trail runners lined up on Saturday morning to take on the 100km, 65km and 35km races that traverse the mountains of the beautiful Cape Peninsula.

All three races consist of technical terrain with steep ascents and descents. Weather can vary drastically with near sub-zero temperatures in the early morning on top of Table Mountain to 30 degrees plus during the latter part of the day.

Xavier Briel was lucky enough to be there capturing some of the highlights of the day:

For more information, visit https://www.ultratrailcapetown.com/.