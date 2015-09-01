Train Your Brain To Run Further

Your legs are screaming. This is as fast or as far as you can go. Or so you think. When you feel as if you can’t run another step, it’s natural to assume your body has had enough. But science suggests your mind is slowing you down prematurely, and you possess more power than you realise. – Mackenzie Lobby Havey

Researchers tested the muscle contractions of runners during a 20-K. Some ran normally, their muscles contracting on their own – the brain in control. Another group’s muscles were contracted via electrical stimulation – the muscles were forced to contract externally, without the brain’s input. The first group’s muscle contractions weakened after 15 kilometres. But the other group’s contractions were as strong at the end of the 20-K as they were at the start of the run.

This suggests the brain can convince the body it’s tired, even when muscles are still able to work hard.

“We are wired to leave something in the tank,” says sports psychologist Dr Jim Taylor. “Years ago, when we hunted for meals, we needed to conserve energy to get back home. Our minds want to make sure we don’t fatigue completely.”

Taylor says that with practice you can learn to defy the brain’s overprotective nature, to see just how fast and far you can really go.

Change Your Thinking

First things first: you have to put in proper training to perform your best. Mental strategies alone won’t propel you to an Oceans qualifier. But while you’re hammering out the long runs, you can work to break down the hurdles in your mind to reveal what your body is capable of.

Gauge Your Discomfort

If you’re pushing the pace to get faster or adding distance to go further, your body is going to talk back to you. Be a good listener. During training, learn to distinguish ‘good’ pain (discomfort from leaving your comfort zone) from ‘bad’ pain (something that verges on injury). “There is a difference between muscles that burn at the end of a workout, and something that hurts every time you take a step,” Taylor says. “Part of training is learning body awareness. You also need to experience some discomfort, so when it occurs in a race, it’s not a foreign feeling. You know you can push through it.”

Picture a Strong Finish

Envisioning the runner you want to be – one who doesn’t let up or give in – is one of the most important mental skills you can harness if you want to push your limits, says Dr Grayson Kimball, author of Grateful Running: Mental Training for the Long Distance Runner. “Negative thinking can be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he says. “If you think you’re too tired to go on, then you’ll probably stop. If you see kilometre marker 35 and think, Oh, this is where I always fall apart, then you probably will. If you can envision yourself running strong, gliding up hills, and sprinting across the finish line, you can boost your self-confidence and use it to power yourself.”

Celebrate Small Victories

Kimball suggests breaking a race down into chunks, each with individual goals. You could aim to maintain good running posture when climbing a hill, or to have a plan to hydrate quickly at water stations. Each time you tick one off, you feel better about your capability to achieve your ultimate race goal. “Achieving success more often keeps you more optimistic, which will help you in the later stages of a race,” he says.

Repeat a Mantra

Having a go-to phrase that you can repeat can help you push through tough parts of workouts and races. Just choose it carefully, says Kimball. “A lot of runners fall into the trap of having a negative mantra that they think is positive, like Don’t crash, or Don’t stop,” he says. “That runner is creating a mindset to avoid failure – versus a runner who will say something positive, like Power up, or Move those legs.”

TOOLS THAT KEEP YOUR EFFORT HONEST



GPS Watch

Tracking your pace makes you better able to stick to your prescribed workout even when you start to fatigue and are tempted to slow down. It’s a data-driven pacer.



Heart-Rate Monitor

Knowing what your heart rate should be for easy, moderate, and hard runs enables you to use those numbers to pace your workouts accordingly.

Talk Test

Helps gauge effort. If you can talk in full sentences during intervals, pick up the pace. For hard efforts, you should only be able to utter a word here and there.