EXCLUSIVE: Running Home With Ryan Sandes

Follow trail legend Ryan Sandes as he prepares to take on the Ultra-Trail Cape Town – UTCT, a race that’s close to both his heart and his home.

“I don’t want to be defined by Ryan Sandes the racer, I still want to be that 80-year-old ballie trekking around Table Mountain and telling my stories like when I was young I did this and that.”

“My love for running & the outdoors begun on Table Mountain. It was therefore a pretty surreal experience going a full circle racing the Ultra-Trail Cape Town on my home trails in-front of my family, friends & local trail community.”

A Salomon and Andrew King production.