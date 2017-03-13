RW Cover Star Winner Gaopaleloe Laces Up For Charity

From weighing 118kg to winning the 2016 RW Cover Search competition, Gaopaleloe Mokhitli challenges herself to run for those in need!

Single mother Gaopaleloe Mokhitli started walking in 2013. This soon became 5km fun runs and subsequently half marathons. Mokhitli’s proudest running achievements include completing five half marathons and running the 32km Garbie Race.

She is excited about her running progress and strives to get better every time she runs.

This year, Mokhitli will challenge herself to do more than just improve her half marathon race time, she’ll lace up to run the Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon for students from communities in need.

As a South African from a previously disadvantaged community, Mokhitli identifies with the LEAP Science & Maths Schools cause and will do what she does best to support them.

“I understand the struggle that many children face when it comes to learning, and while I might not be able to change the world, I will give my all to help make a difference.”

Through running, Mokhitli hopes to raise funds to contribute to the success of South Africa’s children.

Support Gaopaleloe and donate now.