OMTOM Race Qualifiers & Event History Fun Facts

The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon will soon be upon us. That means qualifying races are few and far between. These are 2017’s final qualification opportunities.

January 2017

Saturday, 21 January 2017: Mielie Marathon, Welkom, Free State.

Saturday, 21 January 2017: Red Hill Marathon, Fish Hoek, Western Province.

Saturday, 28 January 2017: Akasia 3-in-1, Pretoria, Gauteng.

Saturday, 28 January 2017: Volksrust Marathon, Mpumalanga.

Saturday, 28 January 2017: Ottosdal Nite Marathon, Ottosdal, Central North-West.

Sunday, 29 January 2017: Johnson Crane Marathon, Benoni, Central Gauteng.

February 2017

Saturday, 04 February 2017: Sasol Sasolburg Marathon, Free State.

Saturday, 04 February 2017: Spitskop Marathon, Upington, Northern Cape.

Saturday, 11 February 2017: Secunda Marathon, Mpumalanga.

Saturday, 11 February 2017: Rio Resort Marathon, Klerksdorp, Central North-West.

Sunday, 12 February 2017: Hillcrest Challenge Marathon, Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sunday, 12 February 2017: Pick n Pay Marathon, Bedfordview, Central Gauteng.

Friday, 17 February 2017: Assegaai Marathon, Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

Sunday, 19 February 2017: Cape Peninsula Marathon, Cape Town, Western Province.

Saturday, 25 February 2017: Buffalo Marathon, East London, Border.

Saturday, 25 February 2017: Cango Caves Marathon, Oudtshoorn.

Sunday, 26 February 2017: Deloitte Pretoria Marathon, Gauteng North.

Sunday, 26 February 2017: Maritzburg Marathon, KwaZulu-Natal.

Monday, 27 February 2017: John Nugent Memorial Marathon, Upington, Northern Cape.

March 2017

Sunday, 5 March 2017: Vaal Marathon, Vereeniging, Vaal Triangle.

10 Moments in Time

To get you in the mood for the upcoming Two Oceans event, check out this quick recap on the race’s incredible history…

1. First race in 1970. The entry fee for the run was 50 cents and 15 out of 26 people finished the race. Dirkie Steyn won the event in 3:55:50 and ran barefoot.

2. The event is officially named the Two Oceans in 1972, having begun life as the Celtic 35-mile (56km) Road Race. 96 of the 115 entrants lined up on 6 May 1972, paying an entry fee of R2 for the honour.

3. On 2 April 1988, Thompson Magawana breaks two world records and establishes a course record for the Two Oceans that has yet to be equaled or bettered. In doing so, he not only improves on his 1987 winning time by one minute 47 seconds, but also betters the world best times for the 30-mile/50-kilometre distances. Thompson’s record of 3:03:44 still stands.

4. Frith van der Merwe astonishes everyone by breaking Monica Drögemöller’s course record of 3:44:29 by 13 minutes and 53 seconds and finishing 22nd overall. Frith’s winning time of 3:30:36 is established on a day when more than 2000 runners failed to complete the race because of the extreme heat. Frith went on to win the Comrades Marathon later that year.

5. Monica Drögemöller, a popular local favourite, wins the 1992 women’s race by crossing the line in 3:49:16. She is the only runner to date who has won the Two Oceans four times.

6. In 1998 the race moves to a new venue. Runners start in Main Road Newlands and finish on the University of Cape Town’s rugby fields. 1998 also sees the introduction of the first Two Oceans Half Marathon, which attracts 3593 entrants that first year. Of these, 2942 managed to complete the race within the two hour 30 minute cut-off.

7. The cut-off time is extended to seven hours. In January 2000, Chapman’s Peak Drive also has to close to traffic after a devastating fire and a series of rock falls. For four years the race goes over Ou Kaapse Weg. Joshua Peterson narrowly beats Vladimir Kotov, a veteran from Belarus, by only eight seconds finishing in three hours 13 minutes and 12 seconds.

8. In 2004 Chapman’s Peak is reopened and attracts a then record field for both the 56km Ultra marathon (9938) and the 21km Half Marathon (8359).

9. In 2014 the Half Marathon reached its entry capacity of 16 000, while, for the first time, the Ultra Marathon sold out before the official entries closing date. The Trail Runs also set entry records, when the 10km sold out in a matter of minutes, and the 22km Trail Run in around two hours.

10. The 2017 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon appears to be the most popular ever, with the Half Marathon (16 000), Ultra Marathon (11 000) and Trail Run all selling out in record time.

Join Runner’s World and More Than Yourself and raise funds for a cause close to your heart.

We dare you to make a difference and run your next race for More Than Yourself!