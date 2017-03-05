The Om die Dam Survival Guide

SPONSORED

The Old Mutual Om die Dam Ultra Marathon is a beautiful but gruelling challenge. Be prepared!

Perfectly timed as a leg-tester ahead of the Comrades Marathon, the Old Mutual Om die Dam Ultra Marathon is also an arduous 50km challenge in its own right – and the first of the three most famous ultra marathons in the country to take place in the year.

With steep hills, high heat and a demanding route, runners are put to the test in this IAU Gold Label ultra-marathon.

Nick Bester, former Comrades winner and now team manager of the highly successful Nedbank Running Club, says that if runners can handle the Om die Dam Ultra Marathon then they should go the distance at the Comrades Marathon. But, says the man who wore race number 1 in the very first Om die Dam, the 50km ultra is no walk in the park.

With a best Om die Dam finish of ninth in his running days, in his comeback race after a broken patella, Bester knows a thing or two about the course profile and how to manage a race.

Enjoy the start

As past participants will know, the race starts in cool conditions with beautiful scenery in the first 15-18km. “Runners go through the tunnel and it’s a scenic, exciting time to run along the dam wall,” says Bester. The first obstacle is Commando Nek, then there’s a long downhill – a taste of things to come.

“My advice is to enjoy the first 15km and not ‘over race’ at this stage,” says Bester. “Everyone is excited and it’s still cool, so there is the chance that you might set off a little too fast. If you do, you’ll be in trouble later in the day.”

The middle section of Om die Dam has a lot of rolling hills that are very steep going up and coming down. “This part of the race is always hot. Remember to hydrate again and again, and don’t race too hard,” advises Bester.

Adding to the challenge of the race’s middle section is the camber of the road. “It’s very narrow in some parts and the angle is not in your favour, so do your best to limit the effects of running on the uneven surface,” he says.

Hill of a finish

Like any good ultra marathon, the organisers have saved the best for last. “The last part of the race is where the real challenge starts. By now it’s hot and you have to climb Saartjies Nek, a really tough 2km stretch.”

After the climb there’s around 9km to go and you can see the finish, but it’s not an easy last hurrah. The downhill is very steep and the last 6km can hurt if you’re not prepared.

“Managing yourself during this race is very important,” says Bester. “I would advise runners not to go out too hard, run within themselves and hold back for a tough finish.”

As a final note of preparation, runners should think about how they will approach the race the night before, and get into the right mindset before the gun goes off.

Are you running The Om die Dam Ultra Marathon? Join Runner’s World and More Than Yourself and raise funds for a cause close to your heart!

We dare you to make a difference and run your next race for More Than Yourself!