The 2017 Old Mutual Race Line-Up

SPONSORED

Stay up to speed on all of the Old Mutual events for 2017. Check out the full events calendar below and dare to enter a new challenge!

Note: This calendar includes both runnning and cycling events for the year.

February 2017

What: The Old Mutual Three Cranes Challenge (one of four Old Mutual Wild Series events)

Format: 3-day track and trail run (32km, 42km and 25km)

Date: 24 – 26 Feb 2017

Location: Bushwillow Camp, Karkloof Valley, KwaZulu-Natal

More information: www.wildseries.co.za

Like all the Old Mutual Wild series events, this challenge takes participants to parts of South Africa that very few people can get to. At the same time, each Wild Series event allows you to make a significant and necessary contribution to Wildlands’ ongoing conservation efforts.

About the event: This 3-day track and trail run will see participants cover a 100km in 3 days, staged out of a single base camp in the Karkloof area in KwaZulu-Natal. The run will incorporate roads in and around the Karkloof Nature Reserve, and you can expect easy off-road tracks through forests and grasslands, some trail running through beautiful misty forests and magnificent views as you run along the Gilboa escarpment. The night run will add a new dimension and adventure to this challenge and promises to bring out the adventurer in you!

The endangered species you are saving: The beautiful Karkloof valley is the breeding ground of South Africa’s endangered Cranes. Sadly, all three of South Africa’s Crane species are in decline due to man’s relentless exploitation of their delicate habitat.

March 2017

What: Old Mutual Om die Dam Ultra Marathon (27th edition)

Format: 50km Ultra Marathon, 21km Half-Marathon, 10km route and 5km fun run.

Date: 18 March 2017

Location: Hartbeespoort

More information: www.omdiedamultra.co.za

About the event: Old Mutual Om die Dam Ultra Marathon is the largest inland ultra-marathon in South Africa, offering a 50km ultra marathon, a 21km half-marathon, a 10km route and a 5km fun run. Due to its scenic route – via the Hartebeespoort Dam – and family appeal, the race is consistently voted as one of the top national races that attracts over 10, 000 participants annually.

April 2017

What: The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon (48th edition)

Format: 56km Ultra Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 24km and 12km trail run, fun runs

Date: 14 & 15 April 2017 (Easter Weekend)

Location: Cape Peninsula

More information: www.twooceansmarathon.org.za

About the event: The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon has earned a reputation as the world’s most beautiful marathon. Participants can choose from various distances – the scenic 56km ultra marathon or popular 21km half marathon and the 5km or 2.5km fun runs. The event attracts close to 26 000 participants across all the distances and provides them with a mixture of breathtaking scenery, a gruelling test of fitness for both the elite and recreational runner, and an unrivalled race organisation and atmosphere.

The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon will remain on the traditional route via Chapman’s Peak, Hout Bay and Constantia Nek (unless deemed unsafe by authorities in which case the Ou Kaapse Weg route will be used).

Support the OMTOM 2017 #rungreen initiative – encouraging all runners to keep the Western Cape tidy by throwing their plastic into the bins provided on the route. The plastic will be used to make desks for underprivileged schools.

What: Old Mutual Joberg2C (Cycling event)

Format: 9-day, MTB stage race

Date: 21 – 29 April

Location: Heidelberg (Gauteng) to Scottburgh (KZN)

More information: joberg2c.co.za

About the event: The Old Mutual joBerg2c is riding the off-roads less travelled and trails never travelled. It is racing, riding and touring across this magnificent country. It is sharing a passion for mountain biking with those who love riding.

From the creators of South Africa’s two favourite mountain bike stage races, the Berg & Bush and Sani2c, comes a ride set to capture the imagination of passionate mountain bikers across the country, if not the world. Starting in the south of Johannesburg and finishing nine days later at Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Part race part adventure, the Old Mutual joBerg2c takes competitors through the country, from the heat and dust of the big city to the cool crisp air of the sea via spectacular mountainous passes.

June 2017

What: Comrades Marathon

Format: Ultra Marathon (90km)

Date: 4 June 2017

Location: DBN to Pietermaritzburg (“up-run”)

More information: www.comrades.com

About the event: The world’s largest and oldest ultra-marathon, 90 kilometres long, the Comrades is a South African institution, internationally recognised for the body-sapping challenge it poses and the camaraderie it fosters among its thousands of participants.

Run between the capital of the Kwazulu-Natal province, Pietermaritzburg, and the coastal city of Durban, the race alternates annually between the “up run” from Durban and the “down run” from Pietermaritzburg.

July 2017

What: The Old Mutual iMfolozi Challenge (Cycling event – one of four Old Mutual Wild Series events)

Format: Mountain Bike Race

Date: 29 July 2017

Location: Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve, KZN

More information: www.wildseries.co.za

Like all the Old Mutual Wild series events, this challenge takes participants to parts of South Africa that very few people can get to. At the same time, each Wild Series event allows you to make a significant and necessary contribution to Wildlands’ ongoing conservation efforts.

About the event: The Old Mutual Wild Series iMfolozi Challenge is an exciting and gruelling mountain bike challenge that runs its course through the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve, home of the Big Five and the African Wild Dog. With a limited entry field, this event must rank as one of the most sought-after entry events in SA.

The endangered species you are saving: the ride focuses on the endangered African wild dog, a species which is in dire need of conservation assistance, with just over 400 individuals remaining in South Africa.

September 2017

What: Old Mutual Mont-Aux-Sources Challenge (one of four Old Mutual Wild Series events)

Format: Trail run

Date: 9 September 2017

Location: Royal Natal section of the Maloti-Drakensburg Park, KwaZulu-Natal

More information: www.wildseries.co.za

Like all the Old Mutual Wild series events, this challenge takes participants to parts of South Africa that very few people can get to. At the same time, each Wild Series event allows you to make a significant and necessary contribution to Wildlands’ ongoing conservation efforts.

About the event: This prestigious 50km trail run takes place in the Royal Natal Park, part of the Ukhahlamba-Drakensberg World Heritage Site and home to the endangered Bearded Vulture. The Bearded Vulture once roamed freely from the Cape of Good Hope, along the eastern mountain spine of Africa, and into northwest Africa. Now it is thought that the only population left in the Southern Hemisphere resides in our isolated and rugged Maluti-Drakensberg highlands, and that there are less than 100 pairs left.

A tough challenge but definitely worth the blood, sweat and tears, “Monties” will certainly be an experience of a lifetime. Expect to run through some of our country’s most rugged and beautiful scenery. This race is a spectacular adventure, and worth every ache you will suffer afterwards!

What: Old Mutual Golden Gate Challenge (one of four Old Mutual Wild Series events)

Format: 3-day, stage, trail run (27km, 29km, 17km)

Date: 20 – 22 October 2017

Location: Glen Reenen Rest Camp, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Free State

More information www.wildseries.co.za

Like all the Old Mutual Wild series events, this challenge takes participants to parts of South Africa that very few people can get to. At the same time, each Wild Series event allows you to make a significant and necessary contribution to Wildlands’ ongoing conservation efforts.

About the event: The Golden Gate Challenge is a 3-day track and trail run through some of the most rugged yet scenic mountains of the Free State, situated in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park. The race will traverse through restricted parts of the reserve rarely seen by the public, like Little Serengeti, Cathedral Caves and many other hidden gems within the park.

The endangered species you are saving: the funds raised from this event are vital for the conservation of the Bearded Vulture, as well as the threatened Cape vulture.

November 2017

What: Old Mutual Soweto Marathon (24th edition)

Format: 42km Marathon, 21km Half-Marathon, 10km

Date: tbc/ November

Location: Soweto, Gauteng

More information: www.sowetomarathon.com

About the event:

The 24th running of “The People’s Race” starts from the iconic venue FNB Stadium and takes 25,000 runners through the heart of Soweto and its many heritage points. The event comprises a standard Marathon, half marathon and 10km.

Will you be taking part in one of these events? Join Runner’s World and More Than Yourself and raise funds for a cause close to your heart!

We dare you to make a difference and run your next race for More Than Yourself!