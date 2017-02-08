‘I Want To Make A Difference Through Running’, Says Media24 Print GM

Ishmet Davidson, Media24’s General Manager: Print and four-time OMTOM finisher has taken his running motivation to the next level by choosing to run his fifth ultra marathon for charity.

After running for 12 years and achieving a sub-6 hour Old Mutual Two Oceans marathon best in 2012, Davidson says that while he hopes to run a better race than last year, improving his time will only be an added bonus as “running to make a difference” is the real goal this year.

Davidson will donate funds raised to the Gift of the Giver’s Foundation, one of the largest disaster response NGOs in Africa, delivering life-saving aid to millions of people across the world.

It is the foundation’s determination to help the most vulnerable people irrespective of race, religion and nationality that inspires Davidson to give back and makes him proud to be a South African.

Click here to help sponsor Ishmet’s race.