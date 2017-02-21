Cover Star Winner Tanya To Race For Charity

Tanya Posthumus-Fox, winner of the 2016 Cover Search competition, is lacing up and tackling the Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon in aid of a charitable cause close to her heart.

Posthumus-Fox has chosen to raise funds for Nazareth House, a Cape Town based NPO that cares for orphaned and terminally ill children, as well as the frail and abandoned elderly.

Tanya unfortunately lost her grandmother to Alzheimers and saw first-hand how vital her gran’s private frail was, and fears what it would be like for people who do not have access to this treatment.

‘I am terrified at the thought of what it must be like for a frail elderly person that does not have the support of their family and don’t have finances to secure a place where they’ll be taken care of.’ – For this reason Posthumus-Fox will do what she does best and run to make a difference.

Posthumus-Fox is a go-getter that has a few prestigious running awards in her medal cabinet:

She achieved her first SA Standard at the WP Masters Track Championships in the 5000m in March 2016, in a time of 18:31

She got her first silver medal at the Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon in March 2016, in a time of 87:15, and placed 17th female (out of 7338 women), 4th WP female, and was 136th out of the entire field of men and women (13 778 runners)

She won the Weskus Langebaan Country Estate Half Marathon in April 2016

She won the PPC Cement RiebeekBerg Half Marathon in August 2016

She won the Hermanus Total Whale Half Marathon in October 2016

The next event in her race diary is the OMTOM 21.1km and Posthumus-Fox hopes to raise funds for Nazareth House.

Back Tanya and donate now.