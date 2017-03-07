Caroline Wöstmann’s Top Tips For Om die Dam

SPONSORED

Get through the final few weeks of preparation for the Old Mutual Om Die Dam with Caroline Wöstmann’s pre-race training tips.

With a few weeks to go before the Old Mutual Om Die Dam Ultra Marathon, nerves are setting in, and maybe for some, boredom or a struggle to stay motivated.

You’ve been training hard, your long run is behind you, and now you want the day to hurry up and arrive.

2016 Om Die Dam and Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon women’s winner, Caroline Wöstmann, shares her advice on getting through the final four weeks of preparation before an ultra. Stay motivated, stay nervous and taper correctly with the help of her tried and tested tips.

How and when to taper

Tapering depends on your running goals for the year. “If Om Die Dam is being used as part of training for another ultra, such as Two Oceans or Comrades, it really should be run at a very easy and conservative pace,” says Wöstmann.

What this means is that your taper will be far less aggressive. “If it’s a training run, your taper should consist of reducing the distance and intensity of runs leading up to the race and resting for a few days post the race before continuing with normal training,” she says. If the intention is to race Om die Dam as fast as you are able to, then start tapering two weeks before the run. “Do it by gradually reducing both intensity and distance to ensure that your legs are fresh on race day,” says Wöstmann.

Dealing with nerves

With four weeks to go, the reality of the ultra-distance ahead of you may start to set in, causing anxiety levels to rise as you start to consider all the little things that could go wrong.

There is no quick fix to stress and nerves, but according to Wöstmann, that’s not entirely a bad thing. “I think getting a little nervous before an ultra is wise. It’s important to respect the distance and to respect what you are asking your body to achieve.”

Going into an ultra arrogant and without any nerves may entice you to start too fast and bonk early on – and so having respect for the distance will ensure you stay within your ability and finish.

The champ’s survival tips

1 Don’t change anything

“Don’t try anything vastly different to what you have been doing,” says Wöstmann. Keep things as they have been to avoid any surprise injuries or last minute problems before the event.

2 Don’t play catch up

“If you feel that you haven’t done enough training, you won’t be able to catch up in the four weeks pre-race,” says Wöstmann, and this is true. Accept your fitness level and don’t try to overdo it in the last two weeks – it won’t do you any good.

3 Rest and recover

“Remember that you have been asking a lot of your body in training, and it’s important to recover properly so get enough rest and eat well,” says Wöstmann. Make sure you’re including protein in every meal, and getting enough sleep at night to arrive fighting fit on the morning of Om Die Dam.

4 Get that niggle seen to

“If your legs are heavy or you have niggles, then now is the time to see a physio and go for a sports massage,” says Wöstmann. The optimal state to start your race in is ‘injury-free’, so get any niggles sorted out if you can befor the big day.

5 Get excited

“Finally, enjoy the excitement of getting close to race day, you have been working hard for this and the hard work will soon pay off,” says Wöstmann. There’s not much to elaborate on here, except to take Caroline’s advice and really soak in the excitement.

Images: Em Gatland