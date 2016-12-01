5 Reasons You Should Run For Charity

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or have never run a race before, running for a cause brings out the best in you!

Modern runners are inspired keep lace up for many reasons, which range from health and weight-loss to social activity and charity.

Regardless of your personal motivations, here’s why you should run for more than just the medal:

1. It will motive you!

The pressure of meeting a target to satisfy both the charity and your sponsors can be daunting, but if you like a bit of good pressure (as most runners do), this will be the ideal push to help take your running to the next level.

2. You will learn to commit to your training plan

Know how you hit the snooze button when you’d rather sleep in than go for your early morning run? Well, fundraising while training for an event is a big commitment and for many runners it is where they learn to stick to their training plan.

3. You will raise awareness for a cause close to your heart

As a fundraising runner, you also play a key role in raising awareness of the charity through the publicity and hype you generate on social media. From the moment you sign up to the cause to when you cross the finish line, you are effectively acting as an ambassador for your charity.

4. It will make you happy

You will experience an enormous sense of satisfaction from the knowledge that you are helping others.

5. You will make a difference

By the end of the campaign, you would’ve created awareness, met people with a similar passion and raised money that will definitely make a difference to those in need.

An opportunity to get involved!

The ‘More Than Yourself’ campaign aims to uplift South Africa’s most vulnerable communities, and since its launch in 2011 has given many generous, community-minded South Africans the platform to raise over R1.5 million.

Runner’s World has partnered with More Than Yourself, and we want you get involved in making a difference with us!

Not able to run a race? There’s more than one way to get involved:

1. Become a fundraiser by getting family and friends to support you in your next event.

2. Support a friend who is participating in an event.

3. Donate to a charity.

What are you waiting for?! Sign up to run for More Than Yourself, and make a difference!