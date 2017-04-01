4 Tips To Survive The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon

SPONSORED

Whether you’re running the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon for the first time or aiming for your Blue Number, 37-time OMTOM finisher John Brimble will no doubt have some advice for you that you’ve never heard. With 37 Ultra Marathons under his belt and lining up for his 38th, how can he not?

Arrive at the start line with confidence by following these ‘race day cheats’.

The Start to Noordhoek

“Write a schedule on your arm in permanent marker and stick to it for this first section (or on a piece of paper if you’d prefer that). Sticking to it for the first five to 10km is absolutely, and totally, critical,” says Brimble.

“If you can’t, or won’t run at your targeted pace, then you’ll be stuffed and it will be a very, very, long morning,” he cautions.

When it comes to a distance like 56km, having a race plan can literally be the reason you cross the finish line, and preserving energy in the beginning, when you’re feeling strong, is imperative to doing that.

“Any idiot can “win” for 10km, the really intelligent, experienced, runner runs to his plan and contains himself accordingly. Forget the friends and adrenalin and the emotions. Run to your plan,” says Brimble. “Your race is exactly that, yours! Stick to your plan and run within yourself to ensure you can cope with the final 14km.”

Chappies

Chappies is certainly where ‘the world’s most beautiful marathon’ line starts to make more sense. Brimble suggests not losing too much focus though on the gorgeous views, but to rather keep your head down and get to the top of Chappies without losing too much time.

“Keep your head down and take it 100 metres at a time on the way up, no more and no less. Don’t race it, don’t disassociate from running and look at view, keep focussed and grind away, especially when you start to pass all the people who did not keep to the schedule for the first 10km.”

Chappies is the first time on the route that you’re faced with some proper uphill, which will provide a great change of pace, but also start digging into the reserves. “This is where the hard work starts, and your true character starts to come out,” says Brimble.

Hout Bay to the Finish

“This is the nemesis of so many and those who raced the first 10km and raced without a plan will start to fall away,” says Brimble.

“This is where the planned, consistent runner comes into their own.” The only way to handle the final stretch from Hout Bay, up Constantia Nek and to the finish at UCT is to break it down into smaller, bite-sized chunks.

“Take this section little bit by bit. If you walk Constantia Nek, no problem, but walk fast and with intent. If you do that, you’ll most likely pass quite a few runners. Break this section down into little, manageable chunks, say the first one to top of Constantia Nek, the second to Southern Cross Drive and then the third to ‘top tap’.”

Parting advice

Brimble’s parting advice is simple: approach the Two Oceans with the respect it deserves.

“The Two Oceans is about running to your true potential and character, and being the hero that you can be. When you are old and very worn, to know that you gave it your very best shot (even if it ends up being a slow time), makes the hard times worth it. Running Two Oceans is not just about a jol and laugh, it’s deeper than that.”

