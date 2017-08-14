The Inside Lane Ep. 12: The Winners & Losers Of The World Athletics Champs

The Inside Lane, a daily podcast that takes an in-depth look at the stories and science behind the 2017 World Athletic Championships with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and Runner’s World Editor Mike Finch.

– The ultimate winners and losers of the 2017 World Champs

– What happens to athletics now that Bolt has retired?

– Semenya’s perfect race and the never-ending controversy that surrounds her

PODCAST:

Missed the previous podcasts? Listen to them all here.