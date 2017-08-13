The Inside Lane Ep. 11: Is Bolt The Greatest T&F Athlete Of All Time?13 Aug 2017
The Inside Lane, a daily podcast that takes an in-depth look at the stories and science behind the 2017 World Athletic Championships with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and Runner’s World Editor Mike Finch.
– Bolt’s incredible legacy
– Who are the all-time track and field greats?
– 5-K Race tactics
– What we can expect from the final day of World Champs
PODCAST:
The Inside Lane will be live daily from Friday, 4 August – Monday, 14 August on Facebook Live around 10am.
Missed the previous podcasts? Listen to them all here.