The Inside Lane Ep. 10: Does The IAAF World Champs Need A Revamp?12 Aug 2017
The Inside Lane, a daily podcast that takes an in-depth look at the stories and science behind the 2017 World Athletic Championships with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and Runner’s World Editor Mike Finch.
– Is the World Champs event a bit tired?
– That crazy steeplechase final
– Why are the 5000-metre races so weak?
– What we can expect from the 4 x 100-metre relays
– Ross & Mike’s thoughts on the British TV coverage during the 10-day event
The Inside Lane will be live daily from Friday, 4 August – Monday, 14 August on Facebook Live around 10am.
