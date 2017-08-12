The Inside Lane Ep. 10: Does The IAAF World Champs Need A Revamp?

The Inside Lane, a daily podcast that takes an in-depth look at the stories and science behind the 2017 World Athletic Championships with sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker and Runner’s World Editor Mike Finch.

– Is the World Champs event a bit tired?

– That crazy steeplechase final

– Why are the 5000-metre races so weak?

– What we can expect from the 4 x 100-metre relays

– Ross & Mike’s thoughts on the British TV coverage during the 10-day event

PODCAST:

The Inside Lane will be live daily from Friday, 4 August – Monday, 14 August on Facebook Live around 10am.

