Wonderpark Akasia Road Race
Ideal for athletes in search of a personal best.
Medals:
5km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500
10km = gold to category winners, medals to next 2500
21.1km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500
42.2km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1000
There will also be a lucky draw.
Starting times: 42.2km: & 21.1km 5:30am; 10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.
Entry fees:
|Distance
|Race Day entry
|Pre-entry
|42.2km
|R120
|R110
|Athletes aged 60+ yrs
|R60
|R50
|21.1km
|R100
|R80
|Athletes aged 60+ yrs
|R50
|R40
|10km
|R80
|R70
|Athletes aged 60+ yrs
|R40
|R40
|5km fun run
|R50
|R50
|Wheelchair / Blind runners
|Free
|Free
Pre-entries, available at the Sweat Shops (Southdowns and Bedfordview), Running Inn, Run-a-way Sport and The Runnerstore. On the internet at www.enteronline.co.za / www.saactive.com, and lastly at Wonderpark Shopping Centre at Maxies, Virgin Active and X-Trainer. Pre-entries close 25 January 2017. You can also enter at the start venue on Friday 27 January 2017, between 4pm and 6:30pm, and on race day, from 3:30am at Entrace 5, Wonderpark Shopping Centre.
Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|28 January 2017
|Road Run
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 5km
|Wonderpark Shopping Centre - 344 Brits Road (corner of Heinrich Avenue) - Akasia - Pretoria
|Please see description for entry fees
|Contact Details
|Danie Badenhorst | 082 458 8495, Gideon vd Berg | 083 752 8422
