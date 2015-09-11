Ideal for athletes in search of a personal best.

Medals:

5km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500

10km = gold to category winners, medals to next 2500

21.1km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500

42.2km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1000

There will also be a lucky draw.

Starting times: 42.2km: & 21.1km 5:30am; 10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.

Entry fees:

Distance Race Day entry Pre-entry 42.2km R120 R110 Athletes aged 60+ yrs R60 R50 21.1km R100 R80 Athletes aged 60+ yrs R50 R40 10km R80 R70 Athletes aged 60+ yrs R40 R40 5km fun run R50 R50 Wheelchair / Blind runners Free Free

Pre-entries, available at the Sweat Shops (Southdowns and Bedfordview), Running Inn, Run-a-way Sport and The Runnerstore. On the internet at www.enteronline.co.za / www.saactive.com, and lastly at Wonderpark Shopping Centre at Maxies, Virgin Active and X-Trainer. Pre-entries close 25 January 2017. You can also enter at the start venue on Friday 27 January 2017, between 4pm and 6:30pm, and on race day, from 3:30am at Entrace 5, Wonderpark Shopping Centre.

Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 28 January 2017 Road Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 5km Wonderpark Shopping Centre - 344 Brits Road (corner of Heinrich Avenue) - Akasia - Pretoria Please see description for entry fees Contact Details Danie Badenhorst | 082 458 8495, Gideon vd Berg | 083 752 8422

