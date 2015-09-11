Race name

Wonderpark Akasia Road Race

Ideal for athletes in search of a personal best.

Medals:

5km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500
10km = gold to category winners, medals to next 2500
21.1km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1500
42.2km = gold to category winners, medals to next 1000

There will also be a lucky draw.

Starting times: 42.2km: & 21.1km 5:30am;  10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.

Entry fees:

Distance Race Day entry Pre-entry
42.2km R120 R110
Athletes aged 60+ yrs R60 R50
21.1km R100 R80
Athletes aged 60+ yrs R50 R40
10km R80 R70
Athletes aged 60+ yrs R40 R40
5km fun run R50 R50
Wheelchair / Blind runners Free Free

Pre-entries, available at the Sweat Shops (Southdowns and Bedfordview), Running Inn, Run-a-way Sport and The Runnerstore. On the internet at  www.enteronline.co.za / www.saactive.com, and lastly at Wonderpark Shopping Centre at Maxies, Virgin Active and X-Trainer.  Pre-entries close 25 January 2017.  You can also enter at the start venue on Friday 27 January 2017, between 4pm and 6:30pm, and on race day, from 3:30am at Entrace 5, Wonderpark Shopping Centre.

Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.

Details
Date Event Type Area
28 January 2017 Road Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 5km Wonderpark Shopping Centre - 344 Brits Road (corner of Heinrich Avenue) - Akasia - Pretoria Please see description for entry fees
Contact Details
Danie Badenhorst | 082 458 8495, Gideon vd Berg | 083 752 8422

  • Dixon Ricky Ndandani

    Today’s Akasia Road race was great with nice weather. The only negative was wrong routes for the 5km race..After a good start we were told we took took a wrong route and had to go back again…The first 2km were marked and had race marshals…After the 2.5 race mark there there was confusion as there was no route markings and no race marshals present….Most of other runners ended up doing more than 5kms,I ended up doing 9.37kms , others even more than that…This have to improve in the future races please.

  • Helena Reinecke

    I have to agree with Dixon below. Even on a 5 km you cannot fail on clearly marked routes and marshals! I also ended up doing 9 kilometer. My son (8) went with me and the result was he also did 9 km.
    I would also like to note the fact that other races, for the same distance, are priced at R40 – I totally support Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz, but are deeply disappointed in the organisation of this race yesterday.
    Please – for the love of the sport, do not lower your standards.