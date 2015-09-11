The event was created a couple of years ago by Red Bull to support their foundation that is doing research on spinal cord injuries in the hope to find a solution or cure to put people back on their feet again. The objective of the run is to generate funds for the foundation and to get those who can run, to run on behalf of those who can’t. People in wheelchairs also participate every year.

The Wings For Life World Run is one-of-a-kind adventure that takes place in 35 international locations simultaneously. Participants from all over the world run in varying light and weather conditions for one cause. This is the world’s only race that has no finish line – instead, a catcher car chases down participants, ending their race as the car overtakes them. This allows everyone to set their own goal for the event – running as little as 5km or as much as 50km.

One-hundred percent of all entry fees and donations contributed by the Wings for Life World Run participants, and by the friends and families who support them to maximise their financial impact, goes to spinal cord research projects to help find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

The unique race format means that South Africans of any and all running abilities – from beginners to dedicated athletes – can take part, as can competitors in regular, everyday wheelchairs.

An entry fee of R250 applies to each participant and registration is done very simply on-line for South Africans.

The 2015 event saw 101,280 participants in 33 countries across 12 time zones raising 4.2 million euros for Wings for Life’s single goal. South Africa’s Riana van Niekerk finished 2nd in the world in 2015, while Lemawork Ketema of Ethiopia repeated as men’s Global Champion in running to a distance of 79.9km.

Pre-entries, available on www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/za/en/pretoria/, close when the cap has been reached (entries may stay open until the day of the race).

Walkers will not be able to take part as they will be caught by the catcher car very quickly.

Details Date Event Type Area 07 May 2017 Road Run Gauteng Distance Venue Cost Other Distances SuperSport Park in Centurion - Pretoria R250 Contact Details Race Organisers | 021 461 5383 | Anneke.vanZyl@omd.co.za