The Nutribullet Bay to Bay
What a great way to start off your running for the year – a coastal meander from Camps Bay to Hout Bay and back, with a few hills along the way just to make sure those muscles wake up after the festive season. Take part in the 15km if the full distance is a little too far.
Note: Transport is not provided from the finish area to the start point for the 15km.
Venues and starting times: Maidens Cove, Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town; 30km: 6am; Hout Bay Harbour; 15km: 7:30am (Finish: field below the Glen Country Club).
Pre-entries, available on www.topevents.co.za, close at midnight on 30 December 2015. You can also enter at registration on Saturday 7 January, at Sportsmans Warehouse Rondebosch, Sea Point or Tygervalley, from 10am – 5pm. No entries on race day.
Photograph courtesy of Shawn Benjamin.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|08 January 2017
|Road Run
|Western Cape, Western Province
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|15km, 30km
|15km: Hout Bay Harbour, 30km: Maidens Cove - Victoria Road – Clifton - Cape Town
|30km: R80 (R115 non-club member); 15km: R55 (R80 non-club member)
|Contact Details
|Top Events | 021 511 7130| info@topevents.co.za
