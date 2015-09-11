Race name

The Nutribullet Bay to Bay

Bay to Bay Shawn Benjamin Ark Images8

What a great way to start off your running for the year – a coastal meander from Camps Bay to Hout Bay and back, with a few hills along the way just to make sure those muscles wake up after the festive season. Take part in the 15km if the full distance is a little too far.

Note: Transport is not provided from the finish area to the start point for the 15km.

Venues and starting times: Maidens Cove, Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town; 30km: 6am; Hout Bay Harbour; 15km: 7:30am (Finish: field below the Glen Country Club).

Pre-entries, available on www.topevents.co.za, close at midnight on 30 December 2015. You can also enter at registration on Saturday 7 January, at Sportsmans Warehouse Rondebosch, Sea Point or Tygervalley, from 10am – 5pm. No entries on race day.

Photograph courtesy of Shawn Benjamin.

Details
Date Event Type Area
08 January 2017 Road Run Western Cape, Western Province
Distance Venue Cost
15km, 30km 15km: Hout Bay Harbour, 30km: Maidens Cove - Victoria Road – Clifton - Cape Town 30km: R80 (R115 non-club member); 15km: R55 (R80 non-club member)
Contact Details
Top Events | 021 511 7130| info@topevents.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Najmah Mallick

    Can I still enter the 15k?If so, where?

    • Mark Siddons

      Great Run , km board markers were approx a kilometer out from the start , only right from 26km . Parking always an issue

    • marié

      Where can I find race results for bay to bay

    • Celeste

      Yes, km markers where totally off! would also like to order photos from race with race# But the view is PRICELESS and the route excellent!

      results??

    • powerm

      Great race with a beautiful and challenging route! Its extremely well org and must be the best race of an alternative distance, so outside half/full/ultra!

    • Jessica

      What a wonderful event (2015). Very well organized and stunning views!

    • Josef

      Results should be published here, once they upload it (was the same as last year). It took approx. a week until it gets updated. You will then notice that the “green F” on the right turns into a “blue R”
      http://www.wpa.org.za/calendar/dynamicevents.aspx

    • denise ensil

      Good day the race and surroundings was awesome just very, very disappointed in the event organisers as it is now more than a month later and still awaiting teeshirt which was ordered and paid for, and was not available at number collection. They promised to call on the Monday to advise what’s happening but I had to send a mail a week later enquiring. There was a response to the mail then and up until now again nothing. Their admin sucks!

  • Adel

    Any idea how transport works between start and finish venue for the 15k? Or are we supposed to organise for ourselves?

  • Brian Super

    Hi there would someone please get back to me 0824344278 so I can speak to the powers that be at the Bay to Bay to find out whether I can enter the race on the day like I have traditionally done for many years….a friend told me that there are no late entries which is a bit of bugger as I am good to go having done all the necessary training etc thanks Brian

  • Martin Janse Van Rensburg

    Really enjoyed this race. Apart from the overall beauty of the route (despite the wind being a bit challenging) it was well organized and professionally managed.

    One criticism would be the quality of the medals. They seem a bit on the budget end. Also, it would be nice to have different medals for the different distances. Or am I the only runner that enjoys bragging rights?

  • Michael Owen Quinn

    Thoroughly enjoyed the race.

    Next year lets get a shuttle service/ Mycitibus system in place to avoid the traffic disaster entering into Hout Bay from Camps Bay for the 15Km runners.

    Could we also think about an alternative to plastic water sachets, the wind blew them all over the road and into the fynbos, doubt they’d get collected. More bins for runners to dispose of them perhaps?

    Michael Quinn

  • Alexa_Ness

    The lack of shuttle services is a problem. Organisers should be making a concerted effort to reduce road traffic. Many WC races provide adequate transport