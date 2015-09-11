What a great way to start off your running for the year – a coastal meander from Camps Bay to Hout Bay and back, with a few hills along the way just to make sure those muscles wake up after the festive season. Take part in the 15km if the full distance is a little too far.

Note: Transport is not provided from the finish area to the start point for the 15km.

Venues and starting times: Maidens Cove, Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town; 30km: 6am; Hout Bay Harbour; 15km: 7:30am (Finish: field below the Glen Country Club).

Pre-entries, available on www.topevents.co.za, close at midnight on 30 December 2015. You can also enter at registration on Saturday 7 January, at Sportsmans Warehouse Rondebosch, Sea Point or Tygervalley, from 10am – 5pm. No entries on race day.

