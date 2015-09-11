Denel 10km & 21.1km Road Race
A moderate route through parts of Nelmapius Drive in Irene, and through Eco Park and Highveld Park. The half marathon is a double-lap of the 10km.
Start times: 21.1km, 10km run & 10km walk: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.
The third medal in their new series will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners. There will also be spot prizes.
Pre-entries, available at local sports shops (Sweat Shop, Run-a-way Sport, Running Inn) and at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 23 March 2015. You can also enter on race day, from 4:30am – 5:55am.
Arrive early to avoid traffic jam at entrance gate.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|28 March 2015
|Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 5km
|Denel Dynamics - Kentron
|21.1km: R78.80; 10km: R57; 5km: R30; GM & Blind Runners: R30; Temporary License: R30
|Contact Details
|Corrie Fourie | 083 629 2644 | corrief@telkomsa.net
