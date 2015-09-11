Race name

Denel 10km & 21.1km Road Race

A moderate route through parts of Nelmapius Drive in Irene, and through Eco Park and Highveld Park. The half marathon is a double-lap of the 10km.

Start times: 21.1km, 10km run & 10km walk: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.

The third medal in their new series will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners. There will also be spot prizes.

Pre-entries, available at local sports shops (Sweat Shop, Run-a-way Sport, Running Inn) and at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 23 March 2015. You can also enter on race day, from 4:30am – 5:55am.

Arrive early to avoid traffic jam at entrance gate.

Details
Date Event Type Area
28 March 2015 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 5km Denel Dynamics - Kentron 21.1km: R78.80; 10km: R57; 5km: R30; GM & Blind Runners: R30; Temporary License: R30
Contact Details
Corrie Fourie | 083 629 2644 | corrief@telkomsa.net

Got something to say?

  • butterfly runner

    The only negative of this race was one official at the end of the 5km who literally screamed at a child who participated in the 5km and asked for a gift bag after seeing other people receiving gift bags.

    For an official to speak to anyone like that is disgusting and is such an awful reflection on the running club.

  • Elize Fourie

    Hier is ons weer, hier is ons weer vir n tie..