A moderate route through parts of Nelmapius Drive in Irene, and through Eco Park and Highveld Park. The half marathon is a double-lap of the 10km.

Start times: 21.1km, 10km run & 10km walk: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:10am.

The third medal in their new series will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners. There will also be spot prizes.

Pre-entries, available at local sports shops (Sweat Shop, Run-a-way Sport, Running Inn) and at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 23 March 2015. You can also enter on race day, from 4:30am – 5:55am.

Arrive early to avoid traffic jam at entrance gate.

Details Date Event Type Area 28 March 2015 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 5km Denel Dynamics - Kentron 21.1km: R78.80; 10km: R57; 5km: R30; GM & Blind Runners: R30; Temporary License: R30 Contact Details Corrie Fourie | 083 629 2644 | corrief@telkomsa.net

Events rating Rate this past event below Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating Rate this past event below 1 5 1 / 5