Scenic Route:

Come and enjoy a magnificent refreshing early Run / Walk in an environment of great natural beauty.

The route winds through the scenic Silver Lakes Golf Estate

1. We welcome wheelchairs and prams on the 5.5km route.

2. NO DOGS will be allowed.

3. No Blade, Bicycle or mechanically operated device will be allowed in the race.

4. No Ipods or listening devices allowed in the race.

5. Animals not allowed.

6. There will be refreshment points at 3km intervals. along the route.

7. No seconding is allowed during the race.

Starting times: 15km Run/Walk & 10km: 7am; 5.5km Fun Run: 7:10am.

Unique Fact: Special Faith medals will be awarded to all finishers. Prize money will be awarded to category winners and there will be lots of giveaways.

Pre-entries, available on www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 1 June 2016. You can also enter on race day, from 5am. Also available at Run-away Sports, Freesia Street, Lynwood Glen. These close on 3 June

Details Date Event Type Area 03 June 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 15km, 5-6km Silver Oaks Crossing - corner of Von Backstrom Boulevard & Solomon Mahlangu Drive - Willow Acres 15km: R60; 10km: R50; 5.5km: R40 Contact Details Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net

