Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Stage Race
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 100km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 14km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 19km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 32km
    • 34km
    • 35km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 44km
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 51km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 6km
    • 7-9km
    • 7.5km
    • 73km
    • 80km
    • 89km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

Silver Lakes Race of Faith Scenic Route

Silver Oaks Crossing Race of Faith1

Scenic Route:
Come and enjoy a magnificent refreshing early Run / Walk in an environment of great natural beauty.
The route winds through the scenic Silver Lakes Golf Estate

1. We welcome wheelchairs and prams on the 5.5km route.
2. NO DOGS will be allowed.
3. No Blade, Bicycle or mechanically operated device will be allowed in the race.
4. No Ipods or listening devices allowed in the race.
5. Animals not allowed.
6. There will be refreshment points at 3km intervals. along the route.
7. No seconding is allowed during the race.

Starting times: 15km Run/Walk & 10km: 7am; 5.5km Fun Run: 7:10am.

Unique Fact: Special Faith medals will be awarded to all finishers. Prize money will be awarded to category winners and there will be lots of giveaways.

Pre-entries, available on www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 1 June 2016. You can also enter on race day, from 5am. Also available at Run-away Sports, Freesia Street, Lynwood Glen. These close on 3 June

Details
Date Event Type Area
03 June 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 15km, 5-6km Silver Oaks Crossing - corner of Von Backstrom Boulevard & Solomon Mahlangu Drive - Willow Acres 15km: R60; 10km: R50; 5.5km: R40
Contact Details
Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

2 Responses to “Silver Lakes Race of Faith Scenic Route”

  1. Heather says:
    8th June 2015 at 11:04 am

    This was a really nice race along a lovely quiet route that even included a little off road/trail section on the 15km. It was very well organised with good water points (giving away sweeties which is always a nice bonus), friendly marshalls and even toilets on the route. It’s a smaller race than many in Pretoria but definitely worth checking out.

    Reply
  2. Zakes Filane says:
    5th June 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I enjoyed the same and will always come back… :)

    Reply

Leave a Reply