Starting time: 15km, 10km & 5km: 7pm.

Entries at www.entrytime.co.za.

Further information at www.trailadventure.co.za or Facebook TrailAdventure Night Run/Walk Series.

Sponsors: KeyHealth, TOMTOM, Cape Union Mart, K-Way, INOV8, Menlyn Tyre Mart.

Details Date Event Type Area 13 January 2017 Trail Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 15km, 5km Serengeti Country Club Contact Details Shane Gouldie | 082 332 9552 | gouldie@icon.co.za