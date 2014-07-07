A challenging race through the surrounding residential areas.

Medals will be awarded to the first 4000 finishers and cash prizes will be awarded to category winners. Spot prices for the most original friendship outfit.

Free t-shirts to the first 300 pre-entries at The Fields.

Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 7am; 5km Fun Run/Walk/Dog Walk: 7:10am.

Pre-entries on www.enteronline.co.za. You can also enter on race morning, from 5:30am. Free t-shirts to the first 300 pre-entries.

Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 24 June 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 5km Glenfair Boulevard- Cnr Lynnwood/Daventry Roads- Lynnwood. 21.1km: R70; 10km: R50; 5km: R40 (dogs are R20); temp license: R30 Contact Details Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219

