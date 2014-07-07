Glendfair Boulevard Road Race of Friendship
A challenging race through the surrounding residential areas.
Medals will be awarded to the first 4000 finishers and cash prizes will be awarded to category winners. Spot prices for the most original friendship outfit.
Free t-shirts to the first 300 pre-entries at The Fields.
Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 7am; 5km Fun Run/Walk/Dog Walk: 7:10am.
Pre-entries on www.enteronline.co.za. You can also enter on race morning, from 5:30am. Free t-shirts to the first 300 pre-entries.
Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|24 June 2017
|Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 5km
|Glenfair Boulevard- Cnr Lynnwood/Daventry Roads- Lynnwood.
|21.1km: R70; 10km: R50; 5km: R40 (dogs are R20); temp license: R30
|Contact Details
|Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219
Thanks for a wonderful day Saturday! We had loads of fun!
Race was ok.
But as per normal AGN practice, they managed to screw up the distance.
10k was 9.5k
It takes a special skill to get this right week in and week out, so I salute everyone involved.
I enjoyed the run. I would like to suggest waste bins at the water points to avoid littering. Also I appreciate that the run was pram friendly.
Very poor organisation. I will not run this race again.
Too few marshalls, and direction. Organisers did not communicate to runners at all pre race. Emails fall on deaf ears. Results are also not correct.
This race is too dangerous and should not be allowed to be continue until it has been proven to have proper organisation as we runners expect. There was an accident with a runner where a vehicle drove over a runner and his foot came off!!
I am going to get my club and ASA involved.