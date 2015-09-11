Race name

PwC George Claassen Memorial Road Race

42nd year of the PwC George Claassen Memorial Road Race

Starting times: 21.1 & 10km Walk: 5:30am; 21.1 & 10km Run: 6am; 5km Fun Run / Walk: 6:15am

Medals to all finishers within the cutoff time

Enter online at www.entrytime.com, closes on 15 January 2017. Shop entries close 17 January 2017.  Enter on race day from 4am – 5:45am.

21 January 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng
10km, 21.1km, 5km Pick n Pay Hyper - Faerie Glen corner Atterbury Road and Selikats Causeway 21.1km Run / Walk : R100; 10km Run / Walk: R70; 5km: R40
Bert van den Raad | 082 922 6817 | bp-sunny@mweb.co.za

  • Ian D MacLeod

    Can you please moderate your loudspeakers at these events? – not everyone is excited to wake at quarter to 5 on a Saturday morning. I live about 200 meters away from this venue, and I am not the closest – some 200 homes are within 500 meters. You did not need sound levels that high to speak your crowd,…