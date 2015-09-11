42nd year of the PwC George Claassen Memorial Road Race

Starting times: 21.1 & 10km Walk: 5:30am; 21.1 & 10km Run: 6am; 5km Fun Run / Walk: 6:15am

Medals to all finishers within the cutoff time

Enter online at www.entrytime.com, closes on 15 January 2017. Shop entries close 17 January 2017. Enter on race day from 4am – 5:45am.

Details Date Event Type Area 21 January 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 5km Pick n Pay Hyper - Faerie Glen corner Atterbury Road and Selikats Causeway 21.1km Run / Walk : R100; 10km Run / Walk: R70; 5km: R40 Contact Details Bert van den Raad | 082 922 6817 | bp-sunny@mweb.co.za

