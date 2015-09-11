PwC George Claassen Memorial Road Race
42nd year of the PwC George Claassen Memorial Road Race
Starting times: 21.1 & 10km Walk: 5:30am; 21.1 & 10km Run: 6am; 5km Fun Run / Walk: 6:15am
Medals to all finishers within the cutoff time
Enter online at www.entrytime.com, closes on 15 January 2017. Shop entries close 17 January 2017. Enter on race day from 4am – 5:45am.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|21 January 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 5km
|Pick n Pay Hyper - Faerie Glen corner Atterbury Road and Selikats Causeway
|21.1km Run / Walk : R100; 10km Run / Walk: R70; 5km: R40
|Contact Details
|Bert van den Raad | 082 922 6817 | bp-sunny@mweb.co.za
