Potato Pride Wilge Marathon
Description: Run through Frankfort; 80% on gravel roads along the Wilge River.
Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners.
Unique Fact: Music will be played during the race and shops are open, great vibe, foodstalls, photos for sale of Marathon at the venue. Great prize money!
Starting times: 42.2km, 21.1km & 10km: 7am.
Pre-entries may be faxed to 086 610 3301 until 25 April 2016. You can also enter on the day at the venue from 5:30am.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|29 April 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Free State
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 42.2km
|GJ Humans Sports Ground - Kerk Straat - Frankfort
|42.2km: R130; 21.1km: R110; 10km: R60 Temporary licence: R30
|Contact Details
|Anita Oberholzer | 058 813 1487 | 071 382 7219 | ngkfft@telkomsa.net
