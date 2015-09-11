Race name

Pick n Pay Marathon presented by Momentum

Pick-n-Pay-Marathon-Half-marathon1

An undulating and moderate route through the urban suburbs of Bedford View, Edenvale and Senderwood.

A total of R32000 in prize money. This is the 33rd year of the Pick n Pay Marathon and the 14th race at Saheti School.  Enter online and you could win R2000 worth of Pick n Pay shopping vouchers.

Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 6am; 7.95km & 4km Fun Run: 6:30am; 420m mini marathon: 9:30am.

Pre-entries, available on www.pnpmarathon.co.za, are closed. Manual entries, available at leading running shops and running races, closed 1 February 2016.  No late entries for the 42.2km or 21.1km.  You can enter the fun runs and mini marathon on the day.  42.2km & 21.1km limited to 6000 runners.  Fun Runs limited to 3000 runners.

Event website: www.pnpmarathon.co.za.

Details
Date Event Type Area
14 February 2016 Fun Run, Road Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
1-4km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 6-9km, Other Distances Saheti School – Senderwood - Johannesburg 42.2km: R130 (in-store R150); 21.1km: R110 (in-store R130); 7.95km & 4km Fun Runs: R50; mini marathon: R40
Contact Details
Race Office | 011 017 2700 | info@pnpmarathon.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Lauren Da Silva

    Hello, does anyone have two entries for the PnP Marathon on Saturday, 14 Feb? They are all sold out :( if you do please please please let me know, 42km please.

  • Prince Rakhungu

    Hi,

    Does anyone have extra ticket for 21.1 or 42.2 km for 12th feb marathon please contact me

    prince.rakhungu76@gmail.com

  • Sarah

    What a vibe!

  • Amy

    Superb. First marathon – loved it!

  • Willie Steyn

    Brilliant race, one of my favourite marathons.
    Fantastic water points!

  • Christi

    The weather was great! Just wished for some powerade and something to eat along the road with the 42!

  • Fatima Mtombeni.

    Awesome race, well organised. Well done to Jeppe and Pick n Pay, and thank you Saheti School for hosting us.

  • miriam

    Very well organised. Nice longsleeve t-shirt too.

  • Francis

    Well organised race. I thought the water points needed more music. But otherwise good. Great shirts 😉

  • Andries Brink

    Great day on the road! Ran a PB in 2014 on the 21 and followed that up with a PB and my first sub 4 hour 42 in 2015! Great water points! Great vibe! Great marshaling! JMPD fantastic, friendly and efficient! Great finish and a great T-shirt as always! Thank you Pick n Pay, Jeppe and Sahiti for an awesome day!