Pick n Pay Marathon presented by Momentum
An undulating and moderate route through the urban suburbs of Bedford View, Edenvale and Senderwood.
A total of R32000 in prize money. This is the 33rd year of the Pick n Pay Marathon and the 14th race at Saheti School. Enter online and you could win R2000 worth of Pick n Pay shopping vouchers.
Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 6am; 7.95km & 4km Fun Run: 6:30am; 420m mini marathon: 9:30am.
Pre-entries, available on www.pnpmarathon.co.za, are closed. Manual entries, available at leading running shops and running races, closed 1 February 2016. No late entries for the 42.2km or 21.1km. You can enter the fun runs and mini marathon on the day. 42.2km & 21.1km limited to 6000 runners. Fun Runs limited to 3000 runners.
Event website: www.pnpmarathon.co.za.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|14 February 2016
|Fun Run, Road Run
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|1-4km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 6-9km, Other Distances
|Saheti School – Senderwood - Johannesburg
|42.2km: R130 (in-store R150); 21.1km: R110 (in-store R130); 7.95km & 4km Fun Runs: R50; mini marathon: R40
|Contact Details
|Race Office | 011 017 2700 | info@pnpmarathon.co.za
