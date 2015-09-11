Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 14km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 32km
    • 35km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 44km
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 6km
    • 7-9km
    • 80km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

Lynnridge Mall Family Day Run/Walk

Description: Fast and flat route.

Medals to the first 3000 finishers. There will also be lucky draw prizes and cash prizes to category winners of the 21.1km & 10km.

Starting times: 22.6km, 11.2km & 6km: 7am.

Pre-entries, at Total Sports Grove Mall, from 9am – 3pm, or online, at www.enteronline.co.za, until 12 April 2017. You can also enter at the venue, on the day from 5:00am.

Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.

Details
Date Event Type Area
17 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
11-14km, 22-41km, 6-9km Lynnridge Mall - c/o Jacobson & Lynwood Roads 21.56km: R80; 10.76km: R60; 6km: R40; temporary license: R30
Contact Details
Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

  • Jaco van der Merwe

    The start was very congested and it took 2-3 kilometers (20+ minutes) to get going. There really should be separate starting times for the different distances, with walkers to the side/back. For a field of this size, there weren’t enough people at the water stations; it was basically stop and help yourself. Otherwise, it was a nice and balanced route.

    • Sibongile

      It was relatively flat and fast as I am sure I did a good time of under 2h30 for 21kays. But running out of medals and water at the end was demoralising. .. not sure if I’ll do it next year. 5kays is normally congested, starting with them slowed us down a bit and they finished the medals.

    • Malan Kotze

      I finished the 21km with a time of 1:58:00 and there were no medals left. No indication was given whether they would try to get details in order to compensate people without medals. Eventually after about 40 minutes i looked around to see if the organizers would do something about it, a list with names of people were being collected. I placed my name on the list but i have received no correspondence whether or not i will receive a medal thus far. In my point of view the medal is the only recognition a novice runner like myself will get and not receiving a medal is demotivation to do races like these in future and give PnP a bad name being a sponsor to such a race.

    • Empie

      Are results going to be available online?
      The congestion at the start was a result of poor planning. Filling the field from the front of the starting line meant that showing up early was actually detrimental to a good starting position. The race was good in spite of the bad start though.

    • Neville

      Hi – results as published in raceresults are not correct. My wristwatch time from the gun was 57min. Your time is nearly 61min. I noticed that the collection of race tear-off slips was not going smoothly. There were many problems with this event. This is another that needs to be addressed (in addition to several others I posted here or elsewhere) if I am going to bother running the event again.

    • Wanda

      Worst organized race we have been to. Athletes who came late ended up in front. No announcement at start that all distances are starting same time although internet indicated 5km will start later. Total chaos. Total incompetence at waterpoints. Bad for Pick & Pay. Will not participate there again.

  • dave

    Great event, nice course, and well marshalled. Just one issue: where would I find the results?

  • robert masters

    Enjoy the race however the issue this year the 5km organization extremely poor no one knew where to go from 5km poor show….