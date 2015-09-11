Lynnridge Mall Family Day Run/Walk
Description: Fast and flat route.
Medals to the first 3000 finishers. There will also be lucky draw prizes and cash prizes to category winners of the 21.1km & 10km.
Starting times: 22.6km, 11.2km & 6km: 7am.
Pre-entries, at Total Sports Grove Mall, from 9am – 3pm, or online, at www.enteronline.co.za, until 12 April 2017. You can also enter at the venue, on the day from 5:00am.
Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|17 April 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|11-14km, 22-41km, 6-9km
|Lynnridge Mall - c/o Jacobson & Lynwood Roads
|21.56km: R80; 10.76km: R60; 6km: R40; temporary license: R30
|Contact Details
|Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219
Events rating
Rate this past event below
15
Got something to say?
-
Jaco van der Merwe
-
Sibongile
-
Malan Kotze
-
Empie
-
Neville
-
Wanda
-
-
dave
-
robert masters