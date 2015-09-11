Description: Fast and flat route.

Medals to the first 3000 finishers. There will also be lucky draw prizes and cash prizes to category winners of the 21.1km & 10km.

Starting times: 22.6km, 11.2km & 6km: 7am.

Pre-entries, at Total Sports Grove Mall, from 9am – 3pm, or online, at www.enteronline.co.za, until 12 April 2017. You can also enter at the venue, on the day from 5:00am.

Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 17 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 11-14km, 22-41km, 6-9km Lynnridge Mall - c/o Jacobson & Lynwood Roads 21.56km: R80; 10.76km: R60; 6km: R40; temporary license: R30 Contact Details Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169 | daandutoit@telkomsa.net, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219

