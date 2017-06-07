Race name

Northgate 10km and 5km Road Race

80% of the route is fairly flat.

Medals for all finishers. Prizes for category winners.

Starting times: 10km & 5km Fun Run: 7:30am.

Pre-entries, available on www.northgaterace.co.za, close 5 July 2017. T-shirts to the first 800 entrants of the 10km and the first 150 entrants of the 5km. You can also enter on the day, from 6am.

Walkers are welcome.

Details
Date Event Type Area
09 July 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 5km Entrance 4 - Northgate Shopping Centre - Northgate 10km: R60; 5km: R30; Temporary license: R20
Contact Details
Charlie Herselmann | 082 770 1143 | charlieher@webmail.co.za, Raymond Oliver | 071 497 2578

  1. MelissaJane says:
    7th June 2017 at 11:34 am

    The website is down, and therefore cannot purchase any pre-entires?

