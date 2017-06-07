Northgate 10km and 5km Road Race
80% of the route is fairly flat.
Medals for all finishers. Prizes for category winners.
Starting times: 10km & 5km Fun Run: 7:30am.
Pre-entries, available on www.northgaterace.co.za, close 5 July 2017. T-shirts to the first 800 entrants of the 10km and the first 150 entrants of the 5km. You can also enter on the day, from 6am.
Walkers are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|09 July 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 5km
|Entrance 4 - Northgate Shopping Centre - Northgate
|10km: R60; 5km: R30; Temporary license: R20
|Contact Details
|Charlie Herselmann | 082 770 1143 | charlieher@webmail.co.za, Raymond Oliver | 071 497 2578
