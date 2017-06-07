80% of the route is fairly flat.

Medals for all finishers. Prizes for category winners.

Starting times: 10km & 5km Fun Run: 7:30am.

Pre-entries, available on www.northgaterace.co.za, close 5 July 2017. T-shirts to the first 800 entrants of the 10km and the first 150 entrants of the 5km. You can also enter on the day, from 6am.

Walkers are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 09 July 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 5km Entrance 4 - Northgate Shopping Centre - Northgate 10km: R60; 5km: R30; Temporary license: R20 Contact Details Charlie Herselmann | 082 770 1143 | charlieher@webmail.co.za, Raymond Oliver | 071 497 2578