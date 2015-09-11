RBAC 21km run & 10km run/walk
The route will be quite flat in the suburbs of Meerensee and Arboretum
Medals will be awarded to all finishers.
Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 6am.
Contact Petro for entry details.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|22 April 2017
|Road Run
|KwaZulu-Natal
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km
|Commordore Close - Meerensee - Richards Bay
|21.1km: R100; 10km: R50
|Contact Details
|Petro Hardwick | 071 355 7992 | bay.running@gmail.com
