Mid-Year Trail Run presented by Sportsmans Warehouse

Mid-Year Trail Run

The Dirtopia Trail Run series of 2016 will offer various distances in the Simonsberg Conservancy for all levels, from beginners / walkers to the more experienced and fitter outdoor enthusiasts. Taking place on famous estates near Stellenbosch, there will be 20+ events during the year.

 

Runners compete in the Delheim Outdoor Weekend Trail Run, held at Delheim wines near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape of South Africa on 14 November 2015

Have you stayed fit for the first six months of the year?  Well, keep on going or start all over!  Muratie is the base for some of the most beautiful trail systems in the Western Cape as part of the Simonsberg Conservancy.

DISTANCES:                                 7km & 12km

 Distance & start times: 12km 09h15, 7km 09h30

ROUTE DESCRIPTIONS:          With a rich history, this charming wine farm is nestled on the foot of the Simonsberg that gives us access to special hand-built singletrack trails.

Climbing just above the cellar, with various trails bringing you back to the finish.

 

GENERAL INFO:  Pre-entries will receive discount and a medal & drink to all finishers! A refreshment station on both routes with Powerade, fruit & jellies will keep runners hydrated.  Stay for prize giving where lots of prizes are to be won including wine from the estate. Coffee will be for sale from early morning.  The restaurant will be open for lunch – make sure you book!

 

Runners compete in the Delheim Outdoor Weekend Trail Run, held at Delheim wines near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape of South Africa on 14 November 2015

Details
Date Event Type Area
25 June 2017 Trail Boland, Western Cape
Distance Venue Cost
12km, 6-9km, Other Distances Muratie Wine Farm - on R44 about 8km from Stellenbosch 12km: R130 (R180 late entry); 7km: R100 (R150 late entry)
Contact Details
Dirtopia Trail Centre | 021 884 4752 | info@dirtopia.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Francois Walter Kruger

    How do I enter