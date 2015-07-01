The Dirtopia Trail Run series of 2016 will offer various distances in the Simonsberg Conservancy for all levels, from beginners / walkers to the more experienced and fitter outdoor enthusiasts. Taking place on famous estates near Stellenbosch, there will be 20+ events during the year.

Have you stayed fit for the first six months of the year? Well, keep on going or start all over! Muratie is the base for some of the most beautiful trail systems in the Western Cape as part of the Simonsberg Conservancy.

DISTANCES: 7km & 12km

Distance & start times: 12km 09h15, 7km 09h30

ROUTE DESCRIPTIONS: With a rich history, this charming wine farm is nestled on the foot of the Simonsberg that gives us access to special hand-built singletrack trails.

Climbing just above the cellar, with various trails bringing you back to the finish.

GENERAL INFO: Pre-entries will receive discount and a medal & drink to all finishers! A refreshment station on both routes with Powerade, fruit & jellies will keep runners hydrated. Stay for prize giving where lots of prizes are to be won including wine from the estate. Coffee will be for sale from early morning. The restaurant will be open for lunch – make sure you book!

