The race dubbed the “run on the wild side” will take place on Saturday the 08th April 2017.

This marathon organised by SANParks in partnership with the SANParks Honorary Rangers, Thabazimbi marathon club is set to be one of the biggest yet. Since inception, the marathon has seen phenomenal growth with over 700 people participating in the 2016 race and this year sets its target at over a 1000 people.

The race began over seven years ago as a way of giving back to the community of Thabazimbi and also expose them to the conservation efforts in the Marakele national park. The atmosphere in the Park as well as the terrain all make this race stand out from the rest as one participant once remarked “the toughest of all the races I have ever done”

It has since grown beyond Thabazimbi and Limpopo with participants coming from all over the South Africa and those who wish to qualify for the coveted Comrades use this as an opportunity since this race is one of those recognised as a qualifying race.

Unique Fact: Spotting the big five is a special experience. This race is a Comrades qualifier.

Gold medals will be awarded to category winners and silver to all other finishers. The fun runners will receive bronze medals. There will be category prizes and lucky draw prizes.

Entries on-line at: www.racetime.co.za

Race contact number for entries and accommodation: Elise Coetzer on elisecoetzer65@gmail.com AND facebook page: @marakelemarathon

Walkers are welcome. Not suitable for wheelchair athletes.

Walkers are welcome. Not suitable for wheelchair athletes.

Race start times:

6h00: 42km and 21km

6h10: 10km

7h00: 5km Fun run

42km: R150; 21km: R120; 10km: R60; 5km: R30

