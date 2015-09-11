Race name

The Marakele Marathon & Half Marathon

The race dubbed the “run on the wild side” will take place on Saturday the 08th April 2017.

This marathon organised by SANParks in partnership with the SANParks Honorary Rangers, Thabazimbi marathon club is set to be one of the biggest yet. Since inception, the marathon has seen phenomenal growth with over 700 people participating in the 2016 race and this year sets its target at over a 1000 people.

The race began over seven years ago as a way of giving back to the community of Thabazimbi and also expose them to the conservation efforts in the Marakele national park. The atmosphere in the Park as well as the terrain all make this race stand out from the rest as one participant once remarked “the toughest of all the races I have ever done”

It has since grown beyond Thabazimbi and Limpopo with participants coming from all over the South Africa and those who wish to qualify for the coveted Comrades use this as an opportunity since this race is one of those recognised as a qualifying race.

Unique Fact: Spotting the big five is a special experience. This race is a Comrades qualifier.

Gold medals will be awarded to category winners and silver to all other finishers. The fun runners will receive bronze medals. There will be category prizes and lucky draw prizes.

Entries on-line atwww.racetime.co.za

Race contact number for entries and accommodation:  Elise Coetzer on elisecoetzer65@gmail.com  AND facebook page:  @marakelemarathon

Registration and late entries: Marakele National Park Entrance Gate, 26 February 2016, from 3 – 6pm, and race morning (Saturday 27 February), from 4 – 6am.

Walkers are welcome. Not suitable for wheelchair athletes.

Race start times:

6h00:  42km and 21km

6h10:  10km

7h00:  5km Fun run

Details
Date Event Type Area
08 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Limpopo
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, 5km Marakele National Park 42km: R150; 21km: R120; 10km: R60; 5km: R30
Contact Details
Elise Coetzer | 082 936 4425 |elise.coetzer@gmail.com

Got something to say?

  • Chrisjan

    Probably the toughest and one of the most scenic 42km I have done to date – more than 700m elevation gain up the mountain and then back down. One runs in the National Park and although I did not encounter any wild animals en route, other club members saw a rhino and various antelope. The water points were well stocked and full of enthusiasm despite the wet weather conditions. Glad it was overcast with a light drizzle. Sure this race must be tougher in the typical Thabazimbi climate!

    • Rich

      I was hoping to see some wild animal but didn’t see any. Tough run especially if your used to living on sea level. Great Views amazing nature was well worth the run. Down hills were a bit steep, my ankles and feet didn’t quite appreciated it. Aid Stations were very lively! Will Run it again!

    • solly

      I saw de wild animals&also enjoyed de race as whole was well organised besides de showers were not gud

    • PietervdB

      The year 2015 saw my second Kumba Marakele Marathon and as 2014 was colder and wet this year was the total oposite with very warm and humid weather. Still an exeptional marathon. The views, the game and the flora makes it all worth while. The water points were well stocked and drinks were very cold throughout. And that boerewors. Great. Wish to know where it was bought. I enjoy mountain and trail runs and this race is most definitely on my 2016 list.
      Not sure why the medal design changed though?

  • Chrisna du Plessis

    I am VERY disappointed that I did not receive a medal even though medals were advertised for all finishers of all the distances. I did NOT do it for the exercise, the fresh air or the trees around me. I only wanted a medal. What did I pay for? One packet of water? I will never take part in this again. I think the organizers should contact me and make arrangements so that I can get the medal I was promised.

    • Birdseye view

      Entering a race because you do NOT want to experience the fresh air, trees, exercise (and in the case of this specific event – wild life) is a bit like buying prescription glasses and then wearing them on your head instead of your face?! If it’s a medal you wanted to buy, why not buy it from any good design company, engrave or locksmith shop at about R52 a pop. As the Parks manager stated in the Prize-giving address (I assume you guys weren’t there) it was all about producing a unique experience and raising awareness for conservation in SA. Perhaps running as a sport is not for you… It was an awesome experience and I’ll definitely be back again next year regardless of the entry fee.

  • Dalene Van Vuuren Botha

    ASA, Please take note!
    Marakele Road Race 2016 – what a ripp-off!
    The organizers are legally obliged to present us with our medals which we paid for -R110 for the marathon.
    The organizers had the cheek to say that R50000 was spent on cash prizes for the category winners ONLY.

    So, it means that we actually contributed to the cash prizes.

    Runners came from all over to run this “prestige” race – all for NOTHING. In fact, a couple from USA went home empty handed.
    We want our medals as advertised!!!!!
    What a shame. Perhaps this race should be restricted to the elite runners only as the other non-winners, you and me, (which makes up 99% of the field) are excluded. Jan and Dalene van Vuuren

  • Dalene Van Vuuren Botha

    I am also sure that we should be protected against such malpractice and false representation

  • Heather Horrocks

    What a privilege to run in the park.

  • Heather Horrocks

    Personally I would rather have paid more and donated at least one meal to the families who lose their income from Kumba mine than receive a medal. I am not medal-needy as they just gather dust. Thank you to every ranger who was there for our personal safety. It really was acprivilege to have so many armed Rangers on duty while I enjoyed my sport and felt assured of my safety. I was 10 m from an elephant at the 7 km mark. I will never forget this race. No medal can ever beat the experience. After running a slow pace in 32 degree heat I only have praise for the helpers who kept the water and cold drinks ice cold until the very last water point. Enthusiastiac support and encouragement was experienced all the way from the start to the finish. We will definitely return and will tell our friends and club mates about this wonderful event in one of SA’s most beautiful parks. Well done to the organizers and thank you for not cancelling the race. I had been looking forward to this for a while and I was not disappointed at all. I can’t wait to check out the photographs on the Marakele Marathon Facebook page. Who needs a medal when one has such wonderful memories?

  • Norman Banks

    I think that this was one of the best events that I have ever entered. The water points were well spaced and staffed with wonderful enthusiastic people. The scenery was most spectacular and the opportunity to spot game was in itself worth the very reasonable entry fee. I think that we need to understand that the major employer (Kumba Mine) in the area just closed in November last year and the last thing on their minds is sponsoring a run. This did not leave much time for the organisers to find new sponsors. If we view the lack of medals in that light maybe we can cut them some slack. They put on an amazing event, in spite of losing their title sponsor. The price of entry was less than a third of that of a comparable event in Gauteng. I will definitely be back next year.

  • Alicia Grobler

    What a fantastic race! Thank you so much to everybody involved in organising this wonderful event. Medals eventually end up in the back of a cupboard gathering dust, but the memories and experience of running in a national park can never be taken away. I’ll definitely be back next year!

  • Abner Mphela

    Best event I have ever entered, I had a best day yesterday.