A new flat and fast double lap route through the urban suburbs of Montana.

Unique Fact: The race is ideal for setting a personal best.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners.

Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:05am.

Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 11 November 2015. You can also enter on Friday 13 November, in front of Sportsmans Warehouse Kolonnade Retail Park, from 5 – 7pm, or on race day, from 4:30am.

Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.

Details Date Event Type Area 11 November 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 6km Kolonade Retail Park Shopping Centre - Zambesi Drive – Montana – Pretoria 21.1km: R70; 10km: R50; 5km Fun Run: R30; Temporary License; 21.1km & 10km: R30 Contact Details Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219