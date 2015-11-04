Kolonnade Retail Park
A new flat and fast double lap route through the urban suburbs of Montana.
Unique Fact: The race is ideal for setting a personal best.
Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners.
Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:05am.
Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 11 November 2015. You can also enter on Friday 13 November, in front of Sportsmans Warehouse Kolonnade Retail Park, from 5 – 7pm, or on race day, from 4:30am.
Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|11 November 2017
|Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|10km, 21.1km, 6km
|Kolonade Retail Park Shopping Centre - Zambesi Drive – Montana – Pretoria
|21.1km: R70; 10km: R50; 5km Fun Run: R30; Temporary License; 21.1km & 10km: R30
|Contact Details
|Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219
do runners pick up any runners’ packs, if so what r the details?
Good Day
Will there still be a race this year (Nov 2017) at this venue?
KInd regards
Yes, there will be, see details above.