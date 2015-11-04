Race name

Kolonnade Retail Park

Kolonade Retail Park3

A new flat and fast double lap route through the urban suburbs of Montana.

Unique Fact: The race is ideal for setting a personal best.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners.

Starting times: 21.1km & 10km: 6am; 5km Fun Run: 6:05am.

Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 11 November 2015. You can also enter on Friday 13 November, in front of Sportsmans Warehouse Kolonnade Retail Park, from 5 – 7pm, or on race day, from 4:30am.

Walkers, wheelchair users and dogs are welcome.

Kolonade Retail Park1 Kolonade Retail Park2

Details
Date Event Type Area
11 November 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk, Wheelchair Race Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 6km Kolonade Retail Park Shopping Centre - Zambesi Drive – Montana – Pretoria 21.1km: R70; 10km: R50; 5km Fun Run: R30; Temporary License; 21.1km & 10km: R30
Contact Details
Daan du Toit | 082 572 4169, Paul Kirby | 082 200 4219

Got something to say?

3 Responses to “Kolonnade Retail Park”

  1. Sandi Maqoqa says:
    4th November 2015 at 1:16 pm

    do runners pick up any runners’ packs, if so what r the details?

    Reply
  2. Talitha says:
    22nd September 2017 at 6:53 am

    Good Day
    Will there still be a race this year (Nov 2017) at this venue?

    KInd regards

    Reply

