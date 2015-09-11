5km & 15km Klaas Maffa Road Race
The 15km Route is predominantly a flat route with a 4km dirt road section. There is a short climb near the end, the route descends and then it is flat all the way to the finish.
Franschhoek AC lies in one of the most beautiful valleys in the world with stunning mountain views and surrounding vineyards.
Therefore, we need runners to enter online early enough and get their “tekkies” out for this amazing event.
This amazing place with its picturesque and stunning views and tourism attractions will give you enough to do after the event.
Come and join us on race day.
Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners. There will also be a lucky draw.
Starting times: 15km:7am; 5km Fun Run: 7:15am.
Pre-entries, available at www.entrytime.co.za, close 16 November 2016. You can also enter on race day from 5:30am.
Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|19 November 2016
|Fun Run, Road Run
|Boland, Western Cape
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|15km, 5km
|Huguenot Monument - Franschhoek
|15km: R50 (R 80 unlicensed runners) ; 5km Fun Run: R20
|Contact Details
|Nolan Hendon| 072 785 6529 | nolanh@vodamail.co.za
Nolan Hendon