5km & 15km Klaas Maffa Road Race

Klaas

The 15km Route is predominantly a flat route with a 4km dirt road section. There is a short climb near the end, the route descends and then it is flat all the way to the finish.

Franschhoek AC lies in one of the most beautiful valleys in the world with stunning mountain views and surrounding vineyards.

Therefore, we need runners to enter online early enough and get their “tekkies” out for this amazing event.

This amazing place with its picturesque and stunning views and tourism attractions will give you enough to do after the event.

Come and join us on race day.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers and prizes to category winners. There will also be a lucky draw.

Starting times: 15km:7am; 5km Fun Run: 7:15am.

Pre-entries, available at www.entrytime.co.za, close 16 November 2016.  You can also enter on race day from 5:30am.

Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome.

Details
Date Event Type Area
19 November 2016 Fun Run, Road Run Boland, Western Cape
Distance Venue Cost
15km, 5km Huguenot Monument - Franschhoek 15km: R50 (R 80 unlicensed runners) ; 5km Fun Run: R20
Contact Details
Nolan Hendon| 072 785 6529 | nolanh@vodamail.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Nolan Hendon

    You could has describe the 2016 KLAAS MAFFA race in three words, fast, friendly and a fun-filled day.
    The day started with a slight wind, but it had cleared by the time the race started.
    The school Challenge race was well supported by the local primary schools and there staff members.
    Some speed-walk, some jog, some sprint and some were carried on their fathers shoulders.
    The primary activity of the franschhoek athletic club is to create an interest for running among children.
    We look forward for our 2017 race and thank you so much to all who support the race.
    ALSO a big thanks to runnersworld.