Slave Route Challenge

Jive Slave Route Challenge Gavin Withers Photography3

I Run This – Honouring the Heritage and Culture of Cape Town

Slave Route Challenge 2017

The popular Slave Route Challenge will take place on 14 May 2017, where runners will take to the streets of Cape Town in commemoration of the city’s heritage.

The 21.1km half marathon, 10km run, 10km big walk and 5km fun run/ walk will kick off at the City Hall at 7am, 7:15am, 7:30am and 7:45am respectively.

More than just a race, the Slave Route Challenge honours the heritage and culture of Cape Town, as well as the dispossessed individuals who contributed significantly to the development of the city and South Africa. The race takes entrants through the heart of Cape Town on a route specifically designed to pass historically significant landmarks such as The Castle of Good Hope, the Whipping Post, Old Slave Church, the Iziko Slave Lodge and the Slave Tree Plaque. This event is presented by the Itheko Sport Athletic Club, supported by Metropolitan as the official sponsor.

In its 7th annual instalment, the race will applause the efforts of key members of the Cape Town community who lead inspirational and successful lives such as radio DJs Carissa Cupido, Maka Tanga and Seano Loots.

Head of Brand at Metropolitan, Llewellyn Allen says that their sponsorship of the Slave Route Challenge is in line with their goal to support purpose-driven community initiatives: “this race is like no other as it has an important storytelling function, and this is something that we are passionate about – amplifying the stories of communities. It is only through understanding and appreciating our combined heritage that we can grow together as a nation – because together we can”.

 

Slave Route Challenge Half Marathon, 10km Run, 10km walk and 5km Fun Run details:

When: Sunday, 14 May 2017

Start: Cape Town City Hall

Times:

Half Marathon:                             07.00am

10km Run:                                     07.15am

10km Big Walk:                             07.30am

5km Fun Run/ Walk:                    07.45am

Social media:

Join the conversation on Facebook: MetropolitanZA

Join the Facebook group for race preparation tips with coaches: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1270520529730706/

#IRunThis

For more information and to enter on line: www.slaveroute.co.za

Manual entries: Sportmans Warehouse – entries close 1 May 2017

Details
Date Event Type Area
14 May 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk Western Cape, Western Province
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 5km Darling Street (opposite City Hall) - Cape Town to Grand Parade 21.1km: R105 (licensed), R155 (unlicensed), 10km Run: R65 (licensed), R95 (unlicensed); 5km Fun Run/Walk: R30; 10km Big Walk: R40
Contact Details
Farouk Meyer | 083 460 6786, Fatima Allie | 082 066 3353 | allie.fatima@gmail.com, Zarina | 021 637 5501 | itheko@mweb.co.za (race queries)

Got something to say?

  • Nicki

    What an amazing race day! I loved the vibe, that hill …the ‘koeksusters’, great marshalling with lots of ‘happy mothers day’ shout outs ….and a beautiful city receiving all the crazy runners with such love. I will be back !

    • Ryan

      Fantastic run, with a terrible finish. Normally the run begins with the loop through the castle, this year they had the 21km runners finishing through the castle along with all the 5/10km walkers, really bad idea with little alleyways and passages to run through. Hopefully the race organisers realise the error and change it back to the previous route!

    • Kathleen

      @Ryan – clearly you have never done the castle at the beginning…total choas with hundreds of runners trying to run thru doorways at same time. Well done organisers for changing route to finish thru’ castle,….not ideal with short route guys creating some issues…but MUCH better than before.

  • warren101

    I love this race, but please, please change the date so that it doesn’t fall on Mother’s Day every year. I feel guilty about not spending time with my wife (who is also a mother) and mother on Mother’s Day so that I can run this race.

    • Pamela Overmeyer

      I’m a mother and my kids think I’m crazy to choose to celebrate Mother’s Day on a run but I couldn’t think of anything more enjoyable than starting it off doing what I love best.

  • Tefo

    I kinda agree with Thabo but also disagree. I don’t think there is anything to support the claim “running is supposed to be a-political”. If there is and you have evidence for this, I will stand corrected.
    I agree with Thabo to the extent to which running a race to commemorate slaves is inherently a political race. Similarly, running with a Canadian flag or to acknowledge the sacrifices of those during the Great Wars is brandishing a political ideal. Where I disagree with Thabo is, if I should choice, I should be able to run with the old SA flag to make a statement. The statement I am making is likely to be racist and not taken well. The burden of proof would be on me to prove I am not overstepping my constitutional right to freedom of expression and committing a hate crime. But yes, Graaf, you should be able to run with the Old SA Flag if you’re willing to deal with the consequences, and running is not “supposed to be” a-political by nature. This race differently isn’t.