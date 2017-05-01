I Run This – Honouring the Heritage and Culture of Cape Town

Slave Route Challenge 2017

The popular Slave Route Challenge will take place on 14 May 2017, where runners will take to the streets of Cape Town in commemoration of the city’s heritage.

The 21.1km half marathon, 10km run, 10km big walk and 5km fun run/ walk will kick off at the City Hall at 7am, 7:15am, 7:30am and 7:45am respectively.

More than just a race, the Slave Route Challenge honours the heritage and culture of Cape Town, as well as the dispossessed individuals who contributed significantly to the development of the city and South Africa. The race takes entrants through the heart of Cape Town on a route specifically designed to pass historically significant landmarks such as The Castle of Good Hope, the Whipping Post, Old Slave Church, the Iziko Slave Lodge and the Slave Tree Plaque. This event is presented by the Itheko Sport Athletic Club, supported by Metropolitan as the official sponsor.

In its 7th annual instalment, the race will applause the efforts of key members of the Cape Town community who lead inspirational and successful lives such as radio DJs Carissa Cupido, Maka Tanga and Seano Loots.

Head of Brand at Metropolitan, Llewellyn Allen says that their sponsorship of the Slave Route Challenge is in line with their goal to support purpose-driven community initiatives: “this race is like no other as it has an important storytelling function, and this is something that we are passionate about – amplifying the stories of communities. It is only through understanding and appreciating our combined heritage that we can grow together as a nation – because together we can”.

Slave Route Challenge Half Marathon, 10km Run, 10km walk and 5km Fun Run details:

When: Sunday, 14 May 2017

Start: Cape Town City Hall

Times:

Half Marathon: 07.00am

10km Run: 07.15am

10km Big Walk: 07.30am

5km Fun Run/ Walk: 07.45am

For more information and to enter on line: www.slaveroute.co.za

Manual entries: Sportmans Warehouse – entries close 1 May 2017

Details Date Event Type Area 14 May 2017 Fun Run, Road Run, Walk Western Cape, Western Province Distance Venue Cost 10km, 21.1km, 5km Darling Street (opposite City Hall) - Cape Town to Grand Parade 21.1km: R105 (licensed), R155 (unlicensed), 10km Run: R65 (licensed), R95 (unlicensed); 5km Fun Run/Walk: R30; 10km Big Walk: R40 Contact Details Farouk Meyer | 083 460 6786, Fatima Allie | 082 066 3353 | allie.fatima@gmail.com, Zarina | 021 637 5501 | itheko@mweb.co.za (race queries)