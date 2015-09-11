Race name

72nd Jackie Gibson Marathon & 4th Alan Ferguson Half Marathon

Jackie-Gibson-Marathon2

The 42.2km race is a double lap.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers in cut-off time.  Medals to first 500 finishers in the fun run.

Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 6am; NEW! 10km: 6:30am; 5km Fun Run: 6:45am.

T-Shirts to all pre-entries for the 42km and 21.1km

Pre-entries will be available at www.enteronline.co.za and will close on the 15th of March 2017.  Pre-entry Race Numbers And CGA Temp Licences to be collected at the venue from 10am – 5pm on the day before and from 4:30am on race day.

Details
Date Event Type Area
02 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
21.1km, 42.2km, 5km Klipriviersberg Recreation Centre - c/o Sunnydale & Peggy Vera Road - Kibler Park - Johannesburg 42.2km (Licensed Runners Only): R150; 42.2km Grand Masters 60 yrs ( Licensed Runners Only): half price; 42.2km GGM Over 70 yrs +: FREE (Licensed Runners Only); 21.1km: R120; 21.1km Grand Masters 60 yrs: half price; 21.1km GGM 70 yrs +: FREE; Fun Run: R30
Contact Details
Mathilda Van Zyl | 072 679 0874 | jhac@mweb.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Ian

    No water for the last 20 Km.
    No medals.
    No shirts.
    Wont be doing this one again.

    • http://runnersguide.co.za Stefan

      A very disappointing experience. No water on the marathon route waterpoints at ca. 27km, 30km and 33km. Fortunately, some of the local residents were prepared to give runners some water. No T-shirts or medals despite finishing under 5 hours. Despite claiming to be the oldest race in Johannesburg many mistakes made by the organisers. Arguments will be made as to the unforeseen amount of runners registering on the day! However, this can still be controlled by limiting the amount of entries. The organiser have as happens so often today put their bank balance before the enjoyment of the runners. Disgracefull and disrectfull of all the marshalls and helpers who have to take the brunt of the frustration from the runners.

    • Brenda Bleiker

      Did the Allan Ferguson Half. Enjoyed the route (Impala Rd was definitely the challenge). Water tables along the route was lovely and festive. Ample parking. Lovely time after the race.
      See you next year.

    • Dani

      A very challenging race, great training run for Comrades, pity about the water tables without water, two in the middle of the race and the table at the finish had no water or coke …

    • Kirsty

      Getting into the parking area was a bit of a pain because there were not enough entry points, and then the entry collection on the morning was really really disorganised and we still had to fill in our own details and bring our own safety pins.
      There was no water for most of the second half of the marathon, and no water or Coke at the finish. This is shameful and dangerous. The organisers should have limited the number of entries rather than greedily take our money and expect us wait in queues at garden taps for water!
      I pity the marshalls and the volunteers at the water points who had to face the wrath of the runners.
      Despite this being a lovely route, I will not be doing this race again. At least we still have plenty of well-organised races to choose from.

    • Marius

      Very nice route, loved the scenery…..and yes nothing to say about the water points on the second half because there just weren’t any!!! such a pity!!!!

    • Claire

      You really expect race organisers to complete your tear off strip for you? What planet are you from? Planet Total Lazy? What will be required from race organisers next? A wake up call? Dress you? Transport you to the race? Roll out the red-carpet, give you a lounger and a Pina-colada and then send out a runner to run the race for you? Those calling race organisers greedy obviously has never sat on a committee, hashed out the details, finding enough people to volunteer for water tables, marshalling, entries and finish line. And then get dropped by half of them. You have no idea what the real costs of hosting a race is especially if a race has no sponsors. It comes out of the entries and if the entries do not cover the costs the rest are paid from membership fees. No race is without its problems. Not even Comrades, Two Oceans or Om die Dam. Pins and pens are a privilege, not a runners right. Take your own. Yes, I did the 42km. Yes I had no water for a few tables. And yes, I had no water at the end. But so what!!! I did not get a medal and I did not get a t-shirt either. And your problem is? I enjoyed the route, it was a great race. And I will definitely be back next year.

    • Bennie

      What a crap race. No water…. crap parking….. nothing at the end. Why they can market this as one of the marathons to do before comrades is shocking. Won’t be back…. ever!!!!

    • Riaan

      I did this race two years ago and did my best time for a 42km, found that the old route was tough and water points very basic, came back this year to try out the new route and I must say it was quite pleasant! The new venue was easy to find and had ample parking. Down side for a race that cost R120 I did expect more from the water points, though I ran at a decent pace and considered myself in the front half of the group had to do with only coke at three water points in a row that I think that’s really bad. I not once got anything but water/coke at a water point.
      Finished under 4:30 and got a medal and t-shirt in my size, Friend of mine that still made the
      5:00 cut-off didn’t get either and even worse a work colleague’s car was stolen though there
      where car guards running around collecting money for looking after the cars. Route and people made it worth it but wont be doing this one again sorry but the PTA races beat the JHB ones hands down.

    • Lindie

      Its a race that wont see me again.. at 36km a bus passed and said no more water for the rest of the route so we had to get up, and this was after I missed water on three points already

    • johan

      Well thank you for a greate race sorrie that some ppl found it so hard guess that they aren’t realy that hardcore as they thought well i dit the marrathon and only didnt get water at the last table and the finnish no train smash why cause its the challange of pushing your body to limmits and see wow i actuallly did it and is still alive wel then also think two water sachet per table is sufficient i dont like coke so i dont bother woop woop next year ill be back baby and ill use even les water so there is enough for the babies

    • HennieW

      Jackie Gibson was my first marathon since 1982, therefore I expected it to be a really good and lasting experience. I had to qualify for Comrades 2014 as this was also planned to be the first in my life-time. Unfortunately, it was a lasting experience in a real bad sense as I cramped, had to stay without water or coke, and at the end of the race, the Marshall even promised that my medal and t-shirt will be sent to my club. I was too tired to argue, but also so naive to believe that lie.

      How do the organizers justify that? Rather admit guilt and take responsibility for your poor actions, than to lie straight in my face knowing that you cannot provide the goods. That is insanity!

      My money was good enough before the race to promise me all the carrots, but once they had to deliver, there were none. Jackie Gibson – never again as I do not even have prove that I did it. My “first medal” is now absent. I will make it an effort to tell the truth to every runner that I come along and not recommend your race.

      Please learn from the organizers of Loskop Forever Resorts Ultra Marathon as they organized every thing to the closest detail – well done!

    • Selby Rasoesoe

      Best time I have had for my marathon. Will use same to upgrade my Comrades seeding. 4 h15 not bad considering that it was my first race after Dischem after a long lay off due to injuries. Helped me prepare for Two Oceans. Will encourage my family to go to the nearest water point next to our home. The race is in my neighborhood. Will do it again next. As for those who did not get their T shirts, try finishing amongst the 1200. The organizers have indicated that.

    • RobH

      Tough route but I found it very well organised and more scenic than most Jhb races. Easy to get in and out of the venue, efficient number collection (with pens and safety pins), friendly marshals and good water tables (when I went through). I suppose the experience depends on whether you are prepared to get to the venue early and where in the field you finish. It is disappointing there was no water later in the race for those finishing in over 4 hours but as for no t-shirts and medals – so what.

  • Martjie Louw

    Hi, Where can I find my race results for JAckie Gibson? I need to submit it to Discovery to get my vitality points as it wasn’t timed by one of their approved timing companies. I thought this was a bit strange as it was suppose to be a comrades qualifier.

  • Michel Fodouop

    please I can’t success the online entries