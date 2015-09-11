The 42.2km race is a double lap.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers in cut-off time. Medals to first 500 finishers in the fun run.

Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 6am; NEW! 10km: 6:30am; 5km Fun Run: 6:45am.

T-Shirts to all pre-entries for the 42km and 21.1km

Pre-entries will be available at www.enteronline.co.za and will close on the 15th of March 2017. Pre-entry Race Numbers And CGA Temp Licences to be collected at the venue from 10am – 5pm on the day before and from 4:30am on race day.

Details Date Event Type Area 02 April 2017 Road Run, Walk Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 21.1km, 42.2km, 5km Klipriviersberg Recreation Centre - c/o Sunnydale & Peggy Vera Road - Kibler Park - Johannesburg 42.2km (Licensed Runners Only): R150; 42.2km Grand Masters 60 yrs ( Licensed Runners Only): half price; 42.2km GGM Over 70 yrs +: FREE (Licensed Runners Only); 21.1km: R120; 21.1km Grand Masters 60 yrs: half price; 21.1km GGM 70 yrs +: FREE; Fun Run: R30 Contact Details Mathilda Van Zyl | 072 679 0874 | jhac@mweb.co.za