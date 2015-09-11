72nd Jackie Gibson Marathon & 4th Alan Ferguson Half Marathon
The 42.2km race is a double lap.
Medals will be awarded to all finishers in cut-off time. Medals to first 500 finishers in the fun run.
Starting times: 42.2km & 21.1km: 6am; NEW! 10km: 6:30am; 5km Fun Run: 6:45am.
T-Shirts to all pre-entries for the 42km and 21.1km
Pre-entries will be available at www.enteronline.co.za and will close on the 15th of March 2017. Pre-entry Race Numbers And CGA Temp Licences to be collected at the venue from 10am – 5pm on the day before and from 4:30am on race day.
|Details
|Date
|Event Type
|Area
|02 April 2017
|Road Run, Walk
|Gauteng
|Distance
|Venue
|Cost
|21.1km, 42.2km, 5km
|Klipriviersberg Recreation Centre - c/o Sunnydale & Peggy Vera Road - Kibler Park - Johannesburg
|42.2km (Licensed Runners Only): R150; 42.2km Grand Masters 60 yrs ( Licensed Runners Only): half price; 42.2km GGM Over 70 yrs +: FREE (Licensed Runners Only); 21.1km: R120; 21.1km Grand Masters 60 yrs: half price; 21.1km GGM 70 yrs +: FREE; Fun Run: R30
|Contact Details
|Mathilda Van Zyl | 072 679 0874 | jhac@mweb.co.za
Got something to say?
-
Ian
-
http://runnersguide.co.za Stefan
-
Brenda Bleiker
-
Dani
-
Kirsty
-
Marius
-
Claire
-
Bennie
-
Riaan
-
Lindie
-
johan
-
HennieW
-
Selby Rasoesoe
-
RobH
-
-
Martjie Louw
-
Michel Fodouop