The race starts outside in the V&A Waterfront and goes out towards Sea Point along the promenade and back. This is a very flat and fast course.

Unique Fact: A scenic route along the Promenade and returns to the lively Waterfront, where participants can shop til’ they drop.

Starting time: 10km: 6:15pm.

Pre-entries, available at www.topevents.co.za, will close on Sunday 11 December 2016. Enter on race day or collect your race number (bring your ID), at The Boat House, Jetty 2, close to the Table Bay Hotel, from 2pm.

Walkers are welcome.

Wheelchair users are also welcome but would need to contact the organisers beforehand to make arrangement for their participation as they require a separate start and lead vehicle.

Details Date Event Type Area 14 December 2016 Road Run, Walk Western Cape, Western Province Distance Venue Cost 10km V&A Waterfront - behind the back of the Table Bay Hotel and the Helipad 10km Senior licenced: R40, Senior unlicenced: R65, Junior licenced: R25, Junior unlicenced: R40 Contact Details Top Events | 021 511 7130| info@topevents.co.za

