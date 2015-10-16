Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 7-9km
    • 80km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

Growthpoint Properties Sundowner 10km

Sundowner 10km -2

The race starts outside in the V&A Waterfront and goes out towards Sea Point along the promenade and back. This is a very flat and fast course.

Unique Fact: A scenic route along the Promenade and returns to the lively Waterfront, where participants can shop til’ they drop.

Starting time: 10km: 6:15pm.

Pre-entries, available at www.topevents.co.za, will close on Sunday 11 December 2016. Enter on race day or collect your race number (bring your ID), at The Boat House, Jetty 2, close to the Table Bay Hotel, from 2pm.

Walkers are welcome.
Wheelchair users are also welcome but would need to contact the organisers beforehand to make arrangement for their participation as they require a separate start and lead vehicle.

Details
Date Event Type Area
14 December 2016 Road Run, Walk Western Cape, Western Province
Distance Venue Cost
10km V&A Waterfront - behind the back of the Table Bay Hotel and the Helipad 10km Senior licenced: R40, Senior unlicenced: R65, Junior licenced: R25, Junior unlicenced: R40
Contact Details
Top Events | 021 511 7130| info@topevents.co.za

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

  • Andrew

    Until what time are entries accepted on the day?