SASFIN Gerald Fox Memorial Half Marathon & 10km

A moderate, twisty race along tree-lined roads, past the war museum and out towards Rosebank and Forest Town, before finishing within Johannesburg Zoo.

A few fun facts for the race:
– The race is held at the Joburg Zoo, the start is just outside and finish is inside the Zoo.  It makes for a great finish to run into the zoo and enjoy the zoo afterwards.
– A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Joburg Zoo, and over R120 000 has been donated over the past 5 years.
– The race is held in memory of Gerald Fox who was known for his charitable good work and his contribution to the the running community
– The race organisers have arranged extra parking this year at Saxonwold Primary
– The race sponsors, Sasfin, generous contribution has meant that the first 4000 online and shop entries will receive shirts on race day.
– The route is a level 4, which makes it a fairly tough run but very enjoyable running through the leafy suburbs of Saxonwold and Forest Town.

There will be category prizes and medals to all finishers.

Starting times: 21.1km & 10km Run: 7am; 10km Walk & 5km Fun Run: 7:10am

Pre-entries, available at www.enteronline.co.za, will close on 12 September 2016. You can also enter on 17 September, between 12pm and 3pm at the Zoo staff parking area on Jan Smuts Avenue, or on race day, from 5am.

Details
Date Event Type Area
18 September 2016 Road Run Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
10km, 21.1km, 5km Johannesburg Zoo - Johannesburg 21.1km: R100 (late entry: R120); 10km: R80 (late entry: R90); 5km: R60; Temporary License; 21.1km: R25; 10km: R20
Contact Details
Saul Levin | 083 326 0848 | info@rockies.co.za

Got something to say?

  • Hein le Hanie

    This was a great race and is highly recommended for it’s organisation, scenic route and unusual finish. Well done to the marshalls and officials, this will be on my race calendar next year.

    • Janet Bloom

      Great race, Organisation is brilliant and well done on cleaning up so quickly. I am a resident of the area so was very happy with that aspect of the race. Well done and thank you

    • Mxolisi Chamane

      This was a great race indeed, the weather was on our side. Well done to the organisers and thank you indeed. Maybe they should consider making 21kms a one lap and write the distance in the medal. I love my long sleeve T-shirt. Where do i get results?

    • Justin

      Was an excellent race, challenging route with some extra fast bits!

  • Muchadura

    cant wait for this years one