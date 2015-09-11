Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 14km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 16km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 25km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 32km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 6km
    • 7-9km
    • 80km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

FRESH TRAILS #3 Voortrekker Monument

trail-running-pace2_main_large

The Voortrekker Monument, in a nature reserve on the outskirt of Pretoria, is an imposing granite structure. Spectacular 360 views across the reserve reveal savannah bushveld with plains and game such as black wildebeest, blesbok, zebra, reedbuck, springbuck and impala.  The trail consists of a combination of technical single track and jeep track around the ridges of Schanskop Hill.

Food stalls, refreshments, exhibitors and entertainers will ensure there is enough fun for young and old!

Starting times: 16km: 7am; 9km: 7:30am; 3km: 8am.

Pre-entries, available on http://www.racetime.co.za/events/fresh-trails-trail-run-voortrekker-monument/.  Late entries at registration on the day, from 6am, at an additional R20 each.

Entry Includes:

*Great time with family and friends

*Water points on route and finish

*Medal for finishers

*Well marked route

*Medical staff

*Ablution facilities

*Race Time ensure results on website

*Food & refreshment stalls and entertainment

*Goody bag full of surprises

*Security for you and your car by ADT

*Raffle/Lucky draw ticket to all entrants

*Excellent prizes to male and female winners

* WIN R5000 when completing 16km run in under 1hour 15min

* Kids Zone

* Picnic and braai facilities available for afterwards

Details
Date Event Type Area
26 March 2017 Trail Gauteng
Distance Venue Cost
16km, 3km, 9km Voortrekker Monument - Pretoria 16km: R170; 9km: R140; 3km: R100; under 10s (on the 3km): free
Contact Details
Eloff/Anneke | 076 812 9671 | info@freshtracks.co.za

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

  • Claude

    What prizes does the winner of the 4km get?