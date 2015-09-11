The Voortrekker Monument, in a nature reserve on the outskirt of Pretoria, is an imposing granite structure. Spectacular 360 views across the reserve reveal savannah bushveld with plains and game such as black wildebeest, blesbok, zebra, reedbuck, springbuck and impala. The trail consists of a combination of technical single track and jeep track around the ridges of Schanskop Hill.

Food stalls, refreshments, exhibitors and entertainers will ensure there is enough fun for young and old!

Starting times: 16km: 7am; 9km: 7:30am; 3km: 8am.

Pre-entries, available on http://www.racetime.co.za/events/fresh-trails-trail-run-voortrekker-monument/. Late entries at registration on the day, from 6am, at an additional R20 each.

Entry Includes:

*Great time with family and friends

*Water points on route and finish

*Medal for finishers

*Well marked route

*Medical staff

*Ablution facilities

*Race Time ensure results on website

*Food & refreshment stalls and entertainment

*Goody bag full of surprises

*Security for you and your car by ADT

*Raffle/Lucky draw ticket to all entrants

*Excellent prizes to male and female winners

* WIN R5000 when completing 16km run in under 1hour 15min

* Kids Zone

* Picnic and braai facilities available for afterwards

Details Date Event Type Area 26 March 2017 Trail Gauteng Distance Venue Cost 16km, 3km, 9km Voortrekker Monument - Pretoria 16km: R170; 9km: R140; 3km: R100; under 10s (on the 3km): free Contact Details Eloff/Anneke | 076 812 9671 | info@freshtracks.co.za

