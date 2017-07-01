A difficult route up Parel Valley Road in Somerset West.

“Spookhill” itself is situated ±4½km from the start and got its name from an optical illusion that’s making the uphill seems like a downhill from a certain point …. quite spooky. The highest hill of the course is ±6km from the start in Silverboomkloof Street.

Medals to all finishers within the 2:15 cut-off.

Starting times: 15km: 8am; 5km Fun Run: 8:15am.

No pre-entries. Enter on race day only, from 6:30am.

Event website: www. helderbergharriers.co.za.

Details Date Event Type Area 01 July 2017 Fun Run, Road Run Western Cape, Western Province Distance Venue Cost 15km, 5km Beaumont Primary School - Somerset West 15km: TBC; 5km: R15; temporary licence: TBC Contact Details Schalk Hoon | 082 828 9120 | schalk.hoon@gmail.com

