Race name

Filter Upcoming Events

    • All Types
    • All Types
    • Adventure Race
    • Beach Run
    • Biathlon
    • Clinic
    • Colour Run
    • Comrades Qualifier
    • Cross Country
    • Cycle
    • Duathlon
    • Entertainment
    • Fun Run
    • Hike
    • Mountain Biking
    • Multisport
    • Obstacle Course
    • Off-Road Run
    • Orienteering
    • Pub Run
    • Relay
    • Road Run
    • Seminar
    • Stage Race
    • Swim
    • Track and Field
    • Trail
    • Training Run
    • Triathlon
    • Ultra Self Support
    • Walk
    • Wheelchair Race
    • All Distances
    • All Distances
    • 1-4km
    • 100km
    • 10km
    • 11-14km
    • 12km
    • 13-15km
    • 14km
    • 15km
    • 16-20km
    • 160km
    • 16km
    • 19km
    • 20km
    • 21.1km
    • 21km
    • 22-41km
    • 22km
    • 250km
    • 25km
    • 26km
    • 30km
    • 30km
    • 32km
    • 34km
    • 35km
    • 3km
    • 4.9km
    • 413km
    • 42.2km
    • 42.2km and up
    • 44km
    • 4km
    • 5-6km
    • 51km
    • 56km
    • 5km
    • 6-9km
    • 60km
    • 6km
    • 7-9km
    • 7.5km
    • 73km
    • 80km
    • 89km
    • 8km
    • 9km
    • Other Distances
    • See description
    • All Areas
    • All Areas
    • Boland
    • Border
    • Botswana
    • Central North West
    • Eastern Cape
    • Eastern Province
    • Far North
    • Free State
    • Gauteng
    • International
    • KwaZulu-Natal
    • Lesotho
    • Limpopo
    • Madagascar
    • Mauritius
    • Mpumalanga
    • Namibia
    • North West
    • Northern Cape
    • South Western Districts
    • Swaziland
    • Western Cape
    • Western Province
    • Zimbabwe
    • Start Date
    • End Date

TIMBER CITY SPOOKHILL 15 KM RACE

IMG_0894

A difficult route up Parel Valley Road in Somerset West.

“Spookhill” itself is situated ±4½km from the start and got its name from an optical illusion that’s making the uphill seems like a downhill from a certain point …. quite spooky. The highest hill of the course is ±6km from the start in Silverboomkloof Street.

Medals to all finishers within the 2:15 cut-off. 

Starting times: 15km: 8am; 5km Fun Run: 8:15am.

No pre-entries. Enter on race day only, from 6:30am.

Event website: www.helderbergharriers.co.za.

 

Details
Date Event Type Area
01 July 2017 Fun Run, Road Run Western Cape, Western Province
Distance Venue Cost
15km, 5km Beaumont Primary School - Somerset West 15km: TBC; 5km: R15; temporary licence: TBC
Contact Details
Schalk Hoon | 082 828 9120 | schalk.hoon@gmail.com

Events rating

Rate this past event below

Thank you for rating this event!

Events rating

Rate this past event below

1
5
1 / 5

Got something to say?

One Response to “TIMBER CITY SPOOKHILL 15 KM RACE”

  1. Nondumiso says:
    1st July 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Beautiful race, challenging but awesome with nice views.

    Reply

Leave a Reply