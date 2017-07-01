TIMBER CITY SPOOKHILL 15 KM RACE
A difficult route up Parel Valley Road in Somerset West.
“Spookhill” itself is situated ±4½km from the start and got its name from an optical illusion that’s making the uphill seems like a downhill from a certain point …. quite spooky. The highest hill of the course is ±6km from the start in Silverboomkloof Street.
Medals to all finishers within the 2:15 cut-off.
Starting times: 15km: 8am; 5km Fun Run: 8:15am.
No pre-entries. Enter on race day only, from 6:30am.
Event website: www.
|01 July 2017
|Fun Run, Road Run
|Western Cape, Western Province
|15km, 5km
|Beaumont Primary School - Somerset West
|15km: TBC; 5km: R15; temporary licence: TBC
|Schalk Hoon | 082 828 9120 | schalk.hoon@gmail.com
Beautiful race, challenging but awesome with nice views.